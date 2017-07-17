Win for residents as postcode campaign heats up

FIRST STEP: Wendy de Graaf (left) and Simone Karandrews, of Karana Downs, would like to see a new postcode created instead of 4306. An open forum this month at Mt Crosby will be attended by a leading Australia Post official after their lobbying.

RESIDENTS of Karana Downs and Mt Crosby have had a win with news that a leading Australia Post official is on their way for an open forum this month to listen to their call to change their postcode 4306.

The QT reported in May how residents in the Karana Downs and Mt Crosby area wanted action to change their postcode 4306 and had launched an e-petition to get Australia Post to act.

The postcode is the same in Karana Downs as it is way out west at Blackbutt.

The wide geographical reach of the postcode is causing grief for business and individuals who live in Ipswich and just over the boundary in Brisbane.

Freight in and out of the postcode is more expensive than just down the road in the 4700 postcode.

Residents Simone Karandrews and Wendy de Graaf told the QT how Australia Post Express parcels take from two to three days to reach Brisbane, compared to the next day in 4700, and mail takes longer to reach destinations and arrive in their area.

Ms Karandrews said the postcode covered more than 50 suburbs and was having a major impact on people being able to access government services, on insurance, on building purchases and on deliveries for post.

Now the efforts of Ms Karandrews, and others, have had the desired result.

"I got contacted by Ryan MP Jane Prentice's office after the e-petition was tabled in Parliament in June,” Ms Karandrews told the QT.

"She has since been in contact with Australia Post and now their general manager of government affairs has agreed to have an open forum meeting on July 26 at 6pm at the Mt Crosby Bowls Club.

"That is fantastic because this is an issue that has been around for years and this is the first step by Australia Post to show they are prepared to listen.

"I think they are going to start in our area and then go to other areas in the greater Ipswich region and then to Blackbutt.”

Ms Karandrews said she understood other state and federal government MPs would also be in attendance.

"We are hopefully going to have all levels of government present at the same time and when I spoke to the Brisbane City Council ward office they said how much they were behind it as well,” she said.

"It is great now that we have created a groundswell of support and people are starting to listen.

Ms Karandrews said there was hope a new allocated postcode would be allocated.

"For our area we were going to try and push for 4071 which is an unallocated postcode,” she said.

"We'd need to discuss that in further detail but in general rough terms that would be for Karana Downs, Mt Crosby and maybe Lake Manchester and the Kholo region.

"4306 would stay I would imagine in some capacity in a much reduced size. Then I believe 4616 is the possibility for Blackbutt because that is an unallocated postcode.”