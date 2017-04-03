Win for Ipswich Hospice after loving $2500 donation

CARE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, pictured with Janette Sheppard (left) and Shelley Gehrke who donated the $2500 they received for sharing their story with Take 5 magazine to Ipswich Hospice.

THE COMMUNITY helping the community.

You won't get a better example than in this story, which centres around a $2500 donation by Ipswich residents Janette Sheppard and Shelley Gehrke to Ipswich Hospice.

As reported earlier by the QT, Peak-A-Do Hair and Beauty Salon owner Shelley Gehrke found what turned out to be a melanoma on regular client Janette Sheppard's head.

She noted a suspicious round circle while doing her hair, and within a week Ms Sheppard had visited the doctor and a skin specialist had the melanoma cut out.

QT story on March 9 that started the ball rolling.

"After the QT story, Bauer Media, which has Take 5 (magazine), contacted us and wanted to buy the story,” Ms Gehrke said.

"I contacted Janette and we both agreed we wanted the money to go to somebody who could use it.

"So we decided to donate it to Ipswich Hospice because we use it as a local community and there isn't a lot of funding for it. They need donations.

"We also wanted to get awareness out there about what can be in the hair and to help people get their skin checked.”

Ms Gehrke said that out of one story there has been a great awareness of the skin cancers which can lurk in the hair and skin specialists in Ipswich have had an upsurge in people getting checks.”

Ms Sheppard said she was "very happy” all round. One, her melanoma was detected early. Two, she was delighted the funds for the story were going to a great cause.

"I thank Shelley. She has done all the work,” she said.

THANKFUL: Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew accepts the $2500 cheque from Janette Sheppard and Shelley Gehrke from Peak-A-Do. Rob Williams

Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew said the $2500 in funds would be well utilised operationally and thanked Ms Sheppard and Ms Gehrke.

"And the exposure and marketing that it brings locally to what we do at Ipswich Hospice is invaluable,” he said.

"This shows the very best of the community working together. The links between melanoma, cancer and Hospice are all tangible.”

Hospice is a seven-bed palliative care facility and a huge part of the community.

"But around that we have a bereavement and grief support service...and we have about 150 volunteers,” he said.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is the patron of Ipswich Hospice and said the donation "shows human heart, compassion and is what makes us a great city”.

"Shelley and Janette could have used that money personally but they have given it to Ipswich Hospice for the community.

"As I walk around the Hospice gardens you can feel the tranquillity of a place which has helped a lot of people.

"The car park that is being constructed was (former Ipswich West MP) Don Livingstone's dying wish.

"I came up to see him before he dies and he said 'Hospice needs a carpark'. I just rang his wife then about the car park and she is over the moon.”