Win a meet and greet with a CMC Rocks international act

FLORIDA Georgia Line fans, also known as FGL Lifers, are in for a treat when the genre-bending country music duo returns to Australia next year.

The CMC Rocks headliners have announced their next album, Can't Say I Ain't Country, will be released on February 15.

That gives fans a month to familiarise themselves with the new music before vocalists Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley roll into Willowbank for the sold-out event.

It will be a triumphant return to CMC Rocks for the duo, who have just added more shows to their debut Australian tour thanks to their successful appearance at CMC Rocks in 2016.

It's been a big year for Hubbard and Kelley, who were recently nominated for their first Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their Bebe Rexha collaboration Meant to Be.

Just last week they featured, alongside Rexha, on the cover of Billboard magazine's The Year in Music 2018 issue.

As the first country act ever to be diamond certified (10 million copies sold) with their 11x platinum breakout Cruise, FGL are breathing new life into the country music charts.

A crossover phenomenon, they have featured on Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso's Let Me Go, The Chainsmokers' Last Day Alive and The Backstreet Boys' God, Your Mama, and Me.

