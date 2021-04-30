Wills, Kate give rare glimpse into family life

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a sweet new video to celebrate their anniversary - showing the doting parents playing with their three kids.

The candid footage shows the family of five scrambling on sand dunes and roasting marshmallows on a campfire.

The short video is made up of a series of clips of them enjoying relaxed family time in Norfolk late last year.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home. Picture: Twitter

The rare glimpse into the royal family's downtime was filmed by Will Warr and set to acoustic music, reports The Sun.

A dressed-down Kate and William charge around a garden in one segment, chasing their laughing kids.

On another chillier looking day trip, the wrapped-up family marched up sand dunes before cuddling up together to look out at the sea.

George would have been seven, Charlotte about five years old and Louis around two when it was filmed.

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C



As they revealed the film, the pair wrote to wellwishers: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

It comes after they were inundated with messages on their 10th anniversary.

The couple also marked the impressive milestone by releasing two new photographs together.

The first shows them beaming in the grounds of Kensington Palace - with the snap mimicking a photo taken to celebrate the couple's engagement 11 years ago.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a home video to mark their 10th wedding anniversary. Picture: Twitter

The second pic shows them sitting on the ground together with Kate holding his wife in his arms.

Kate looks stunning in a blue dress while Prince William grins at the camera in a matching blue jumper.

The duchess' engagement ring - the stunning sapphire once worn by William's mother Princess Diana - is seen sparkling.

Since walking down the aisle ten years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed three adorable kids and embarked on some glamorous foreign tours.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte roast marshmallows. Picture: Twitter

William and Kate tied the knot on April 29 2011 in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey that was watched by two billion people across the world.

The couple first met while studying art history at St Andrew's University, where the Prince fell head over heels for Kate during a charity fashion show she was modelling in.

Prince George is shown on the beach at Norfolk. Picture: Twitter

During their second year, the pair become roommates - the point at which William said their relationship "blossomed".

The pair were first photographed together on a ski trip to Klosters, Switzerland in 2004 - and celebrated graduation together the following year.

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the beach near htir Norfolk home. Picture: Twitter

BRITS THINK KATE WOULD BE A 'GOOD' QUEEN

A majority of Britons believe Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and former "commoner" would make a good Queen when or if her time comes, a new poll has found.

The YouGov survey of 5055 adults in Great Britain found that 43 per cent thought Kate definitely would make a good Queen while 33 per cent said she probably would.

This compared to just three per cent who said she definitely will not, and two per cent who said she probably will not.

The poll was done to coincide with the eve of the Duke and Duchess' 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday London time.

Kate became a future queen in waiting when she married second-in-line Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 after an eight-year relationship.

The pair met while studying at St Andrews University, and 10 years on from their wedding, have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to the poll, women were more likely to think Kate would make a good Queen, with 51 per cent saying she definitely will and 31 per cent that she probably will.

This compared to 35 per cent of men for both answers.

The poll also found that the majority of people did not think it made a difference that Kate was a "commoner", and did not come from an aristocratic or royal background.

Some 31 per cent of people said it was better that she did not come from an aristocratic or royal background, while 59 per cent said it made no difference.

Only two per cent said it was worse that the Duchess did not come from an aristocratic or royal background.

Despite many wanting to see a King William, he cannot leapfrog Prince Charles who has to be the next monarch unless he abdicates - which he will not.

His mother, the Queen, turned 95 this month and also has not indicated she is about to leave the crown soon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked their ten year wedding anniversary by sharing two new photographs with the public.

It comes as intimate snaps were taken by photographer Chris Floyd and show the smiling couple looking relaxed and loved-up in one another's company.

The pictures, which were taken at the couple's London residence especially to mark the happy occasion, were shared via the pair's Kensington Royal Instagram account to its 12.6 million followers.

The Duke and Duchess spent the day ahead of their anniversary in Durham, where they visited a number of farms and a local charity which was among those chosen by the pair to receive donations from their 2011 Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund.

When they tied the knot 10 years ago, almost two billion people tuned in from around the world to watch their modern-day fairytale wedding.

The couple's day was star-studded and laced with royal tradition, but also filled with personal touches that made the celebration their own.

Here are 10 of the most memorable moments.

KATE'S $619K GOWN

Kate's dress cost six-figures and featured subtle symbolism, as is the case with many royal gowns. Designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, Kate's dress cost a rumoured $619,000. The dress featured lace sleeves and a structured bodice, which included padding around the midsection to accentuate the waist. The hand-sewn floral applique roses, thistles, and shamrocks, to represent England, Scotland, and Ireland.

DESIGNER WAR

Alexander McQueen was not the only fashion house to outline a vision for Kate's dress.

The late Karl Lagerfeld offered his input, suggesting she wear a take on "the Victorian wedding dress", according to Women's Wear Daily.

Badgley Mischka sketched an off-the-shoulder option, while Gucci thought Kate should wear a "boat neck" frock.

Valentino designed a "blossoming" gown option. But Kate - and the palace - ultimately signed off on McQueen, which "won the most coveted commission, according to fashion industry sources" according to The Sunday Times.

This was not the first royal-related wedding dress that Burton designed. She was behind the strapless wedding gown of Sara Buys, the wife of Duchess Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the day of their graduation ceremony at St Andrew's University in 2005. Picture: Middleton Family/Clarence House via Getty

INTRICATE PROCESS

While making Kate's dress, members of Royal School of Needlework - who sewed the lace applique - had to wash their hands every 30 minutes, due to the delicate nature of the white fabric.

'I AM NOT DOING IT'

Sarah Burton initially denied she was designing Kate's dress, issuing a statement about Alexander McQueen's rumoured involvement.

"I am not doing it," she said, bluntly.

But when Kate emerged on her wedding day, it was clear this was a Burton design. "The last few months have been very exciting and an incredible experience for my team and I as we have worked closely with Catherine to create this dress under conditions of the strictest secrecy," Burton later said, in a statement.

"Understandably, Catherine has been very keen to keep the details of her dress a secret, which is every bride's prerogative, and we gave an undertaking to keep our role confidential until the day of the wedding."

QUEEN'S TOUCH

In a royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth loaned Kate a tiara - a gesture that the monarch also extended to Meghan Markle for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

For Kate, the Queen loaned her the Cartier "halo" tiara. The piece was made in 1936 and bought by King George VI for the Queen Mother. The Queen - then a princess - was gifted it by her parents on her 18th birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, as she now known, teamed the Queen's tiara with a set of earrings from her parents, based on the family's coat of arms.

The bride and groom with their families on their wedding day. Picture: AP/Hugo Burnand/ Clarence House

30,000 FLOWERS

Coming in at just shy of $1.4 million in total, around 30,000 flowers transformed Westminster Abbey into a rural idyll.

"The aim is the abbey looks unpretentious and simple and natural and that it reflects the fact that Catherine is a country girl at heart and that they couple are the best of the Britain," the couple's florist, Shane Connolly told Town and Country at the time.

Eight mature trees also lined the aisle of the abbey, before later being moved to Prince Charles's estate for planting.

Kate also had Jo Malone orange blossom candles burning throughout the abbey to round out the floral scents.

In 2012, newlyweds William and Kate announced their pregnancy with Prince George. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

HARRY'S SHOW OF SUPPORT

Acting a best man, Prince Harry supported a nervous Prince William in the moments before the wedding ceremony began, offering updates as to what was going on behind them. Upon hearing the crowds outside Westminster Abbey screaming Harry was caught on camera whispering to William that Kate "is here now" before adding, "She looks beautiful, I can tell you that".

When Kate joined her groom at the altar, William met her saying, "you look beautiful."

STAR-STUDDED GUEST LIST

With almost 2,000 people in attendance, the guest list for Kate and William's wedding included royalty from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Malaysia, Monaco, Spain, and Morocco among others. Then Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard attended, as did Britain's then PM David Cameron. Celebrity guests included funny man Rowan Atkinson, Elton John and David Furnish, Victoria and David Beckham, director Guy Ritchie, Australian Olympian Ian Thorpe, and fashion photographer Mario Testino, who had taken the couple's engagement photos.

NOT ONE CAKE, BUT TWO

The Duke and Duchess' dessert truly took the proverbial cake, standing three foot tall and weighing 100 kilograms. According to the couple's baker, the booze-soaked fruit cake was covered in white fondant and adorned with gum paste flowers, the couple's intertwined initials, and motifs to represent the United Kingdom. The couple also had a chocolate biscuit cake, which was a childhood favourite of Prince William.

A FITTING FIRST DANCE

A timeless tradition of any wedding, William and Kate enlisted the help of British pop superstar Ellie Goulding to perform the couple's first dance song.

While she's got a long list of top hits under her belt, Goulding gave a nod to William's late mother, Princess Diana, by covering Elton John's 'Your Song'.

It's also rumoured that later in the evening William serenaded Kate with the Grease classic, You're the One that I Want, but sadly the couple have never confirmed the Prince's karaoke moment.

Originally published as Wills, Kate give rare glimpse into family life