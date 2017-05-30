24°
Willowbank snub by bureaucracy 'makes no sense'

Joel Gould
| 30th May 2017 5:00 AM
DEFIANT: Willowbank Area Resident Group (WAG) vice-president Ian Dainer insists Willowbank is connected to Ipswich, not Boonah.
DEFIANT: Willowbank Area Resident Group (WAG) vice-president Ian Dainer insists Willowbank is connected to Ipswich, not Boonah. Inga Williams

THE good residents of Willowbank will not take the recent snub by the Queensland Redistribution Commission of the ECQ lying down.

The Willowbank Area Residents Group (WAG) will investigate appealing the decision to relocate the suburb into the state seat of Scenic Rim, currently known as Beaudesert.

In a lengthy submission to the commission during the draft boundary stage, WAG vice-president Ian Dainer outlined why Willowbank was linked to Ipswich and if it was to be moved out of Lockyer it should be to Ipswich West.

He made a compelling case under a series of subheadings entitled geographical representation, employment, education and health, social amenity, community representation and public transport.

"Willowbank is an urban area connected to a very large city and all our interests... are provided from Ipswich,” he wrote.

"We understand the electoral office for the Scenic Rim will be Boonah, approximately a 40-minute drive with no public transport options from Willowbank.”

With regard to employment, many Willowbank residents work at RAAF Base Amberley or in Ipswich.

Mr Dainer made the point that the "centre of interest for the household requirements of Willowbank residents is nominally sourced at Yamanto, Ipswich City and Rosewood”.

With regard to education, it is Ipswich West located schools such as Amberley District State School, Rosewood State High School and Bremer State High School which serve the people of Willowbank.

Mr Dainer was unimpressed by the refusal of the redistribution commission to listen to Willowbank people and said it was a case of bureaucracy not seeing common sense.

"This decision seems to have been made simply to catch a few more numbers in Scenic Rim rather than any rational thought about community imperative or residential connection we have with Ipswich,” he said.

"How could Rosewood, which is further west of Ipswich West than Willowbank, be included in Ipswich West, and Willowbank not?

"For a bureaucracy to simply count heads to achieve some mystical quota of voters in a particular area, rather than consider the merits of the real connection that residents have with another area, is extremely disappointing.

"The Willowbank Area Residents Group (WAG) will continue to make our case to be included in the Ipswich West electorate and we will be seeking whatever avenue of appeal might be open for us to do so.”

Mr Dainer said Boonah was a "beautiful place but the fact we deal with Ipswich on a daily basis points to where our social and community links are”.

When you think of Willowbank you think of racing at the Queensland Raceway, and that is tied to Ipswich in every sense.

"Are we going to tell them that the raceway is now in Boonah?

"There is no relationship with Boonah at all. I think I have been to Boonah twice in my life.

"This is a bureaucratic decision that simply doesn't make any sense.”

Ipswich Queensland Times
