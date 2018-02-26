Willowbank Raceway stalwart resigns from board

Ipswich Events Corporation executive chairperson Paul Casos at the Ipswich Festival launch on Wednesday. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

A STALWART of the Willowbank Raceway board has stepped down to "make way for fresh blood".

After 20-years on the board and more than 30-years involvement with the track, Paul Casos is no longer on the Willowbank Raceway board.

He is one of several personalities to resign from positions within the organisation over the past couple of months.

Mr Casos, 65, said the decision was based on his age and a desire to allow new people to move into key positions.

"It's a reality check that I'm at an age where one has to reassess their community involvement," Mr Casos said.

"My whole life has been about giving back to the community. I'm sad about giving it away but I have a lot of pride in what we have created at Willowbank and a what a successful not-for-profit has become."

Mr Casos said he would still be involved at the track as a volunteer.

It was also announced last week that business manager Theo Woollett had tendered his resignation.

Another board member, Ian Ham, has also stepped down - board president Tony Wedlock confirmed.

The board is made up of seven members.

On Saturday, a post was published on the Willowbank Raceway Facebook page addressing online comments made following the departure of the boards members.

The post referred to "assertions made following the departure of a small number of personnel suggesting the Willowbank Raceway board does not have the raceway's best interest at heart".

"There's nothing sinister about (the resignations_," Mr Wedlock said.

"There's been some posts on social media (related to changes on the board) creating uncertainty in among our racer group, particularly the interstate racers, which is why we made the post.

"We want to let everyone know it's business as usual."

The staffing changes come as the board prepares to head into one the busiest times of the year with the Winternationals just around the corner.

The June event is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Mr Wedlock said anyone suggestion the Raceway was experiencing instability was "unacceptable".