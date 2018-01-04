Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Ipswich Bubs of 2017: Willow tops the list

UNIQUE: Baby Momirra's name means whirlwind.
UNIQUE: Baby Momirra's name means whirlwind.

IPSWICH has bucked the baby naming trend in 2017 with the region's favourite monikers differing from the rest of the state.

The most popular girl's name in Queensland last year was Charlotte while Ipswich parents favoured Willow, a named that failed to make it in to the top 10 for the state.

When naming our boy bubs, we fell a little more in line with wider trends. Ipswich's number one name, Jack, came in fourth across the state. Oliver was the favourite for Queensland and came in second on local level.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Aubrielle Simpson's name may not be on a most popular list, but her mum loves it.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Aubrielle Simpson's name may not be on a most popular list, but her mum loves it.

One Ipswich bub born last year has a name you probably won't see on most popular lists in the near future as mum Sonia Simpson found a unique way to name her daughter.

"Aubrielle is a name I came up with myself," she said.

"I loved the names Aubree and Brielle and stuck the two together.

"Not many people liked it when I first said my daughter's name will be Aubrielle but now everyone loves it and lots of strangers have commented, saying what a beautiful name.

"I love that my little girl has a really unique name."

Jessica Lee Bonheur chose her daughter's name for its meaning, among other reasons.

"Momirra is an Aboriginal name form the Yorta Yorta tribe from the boarder of NSW and Victoria. The name means whirlwind," she said.

"We chose it because 2017 was the year to celebrate the Aboriginal language and keep it alive. We also loved the meaning."

Don't miss our Bubs of Ipswich special photo gallery on Friday.

Top girls

1. Willow

2. Ava

3. Charlotte

4. Olivia

5. Isla

6. Ella

7. Mia

8. Ruby

9. Harper

10. Sophie

 

Top boys

1. Jack

2. Oliver

3. Lucas

4. Noah

5. Hudson

6. Hunter

7. William

8. Cooper

9. Samuel

10. Levi

11. Liam

12. Harrison

Ipswich Queensland Times
Cane toads get taste of their own medicine

Cane toads get taste of their own medicine

New research project killing toads with their own toxin

Why Ipswich is the ideal city for a new Ikea

Ipswich has the space and resources to accommodate an Ikea store, industry leaders say.

If it's good enough for Costco, it's good enough for Ikea

Council quiet on suspended staff matters

Jim Lindsay

No news on future of CEO Jim Lindsay and COO Craig Maudsley

Enoch awaits report on interstate waste dumping in Ipswich

WASTELAND: An independent investigation into interstate rubbish transfer and dumping has been completed, but not yet released.

Department finalises investigation for state's Environment minister

Local Partners

DIYers coming unstuck

THOUSANDS of wannabe home renovators are ending up in hospital with injuries ranging from concussions to amputated fingers thanks to attempts at DIY.

‘Tried to scream but my mouth wouldn’t move’

The backpacker returns to the house.

Three of the backpackers to survive a harrowing drug overdose have returned home

premium_icon Childcare kills parenting dream

CHILD’S PLAY: The absurd notion that childcare has to include education by qualified workers is preventing people from expanding their families. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

Wage growth has stopped but government charges, taxes and excises continue to...

The Airbnb for race day fashion

Pictured on Mermaid Beach, Milano Imai who has created 'Millinery Market' which is an online marketplace where women can rent or buy millinery for the races rather than having to shell out huge bucks and go searching across the city for the perfect raceday hat or fascinator. Picture Mike Batterham

Racegoers across the country jumping on the back of this hat trick

A Mars a day is definitely not OK

The Australian Medical Association Queensland says parents need to fall into line with the new dietary recommendations.

Top doctors are getting tough on unhealthy snacking

Are you thinking of joining a 'fitness cult'?

Sam Wood (centre) gives you the pros and cons of a range of 'fitness cults'.

Exercise trainer Sam Woods dishes the dirt on 'fitness cults'

premium_icon Regret as croc kills pet

Freckles the cattle-cross dog was taken by a crocodile at Wonga Beach

“It all happened in a split second, but to me it all happened in slow motion.”