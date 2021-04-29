Willow Smith reveals she’s polyamorous

The Smith family aren’t afraid of “sharing their truth” and now Will Smith’s daughter, Willow, has made a candid confession to close family members.

Willow Smith has opened up about being polyamorous on the latest episode of the family's TV show Red Table Talk.

The musician told her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith and Grandmother Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris that, "with polyamory, I think the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because everyone around you says it's the right thing to do".

Willow Smith speaks about her polyamory with her family. Picture: Red Table Talk Facebook

Discussing her love life, Willow also admitted to her family members, "In my friend group I am the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex".

The star added, "Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reasons why monogamous relationships - or why marriage, why divorces happen - is infidelity."

Willow Smith sits around the red table with her mother and grandmother. Picture: Red Table Talk Facebook

Her mother, 49, who hit the headlines last year with her confession of an extramarital relationship "entanglement", was supportive of her daughter.

"When you were like 'Hey this is my get down', I was like 'I totally get it'," Pinkett Smith said.

She went on to warn her daughter, "Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear. You have to be careful in these particular dynamics; they can be a little distracting".

Although, Gammy, 67, admitted that her and her fourth husband have had a conversation about polyamory she still couldn't quite wrap her head around the concept. Struggling to understand Willow's admission she said, "for someone like me it feels like it's really all just centred around sex".

Willow's comments came as the musician dropped a new single titled Transparent Soul.

The track features Kourtney Kardashian's beau, Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker on the drums. In the music video, Smith wears an all-black outfit, combat boots, studded belt and a chained collar necklace.

Smith's next album is set to be released later this year.

