William’s demand after BBC interview

Prince William has blasted the "deceitful" way the BBC worked to get its 1995 bombshell interview with Princess Diana.

A six month inquiry today confirmed journalist BBC Martin Bashir commissioned fake bank statements and made "lurid and false" claims to get the interview with the royal.

Addressing the findings, Prince William said it was clear from the investigation that the way the BBC obtained the interview "substantially influenced" what Diana said.

"It is welcomed that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson's findings in full, which are extremely concerning," he said.

"That BBC employees lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother. Made lurid and false claims about the royal family, which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia. Displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the program.

"It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained, substantially influenced what my mother said."

In a heartbreaking admission, Prince William said he vividly remembered the way his mother began to act, after she had been conned into the interview.

"The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse, and has since hurt countless others," he said.

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation, that I remember from those final years with her."

Prince William said the worst part of the ordeal was the BBC's failure to investigate complaints - and called for the program to never be aired again.

"What saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would've known that she'd be deceived," he said.

"It is my firm view that this Panorama program holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.

"It established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC.

These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down, they let the public down too."

The 1995 Panorama interview sent shockwaves through the royal family and around the world at the time as Diana opened up about her failed marriage to Prince Charles and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Prince Harry also released a statement following the Lord Dyson report.

"Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest," he said in a statement.

"The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

"To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth.

"Yet what deeply concerns me is that practice like these - and even worse - are still widespread today.

"Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication."

"Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.

"By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life.

"Let's remember who she was and what she stood for."

