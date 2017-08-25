Ipswich ALP stalwart calls on Miller to resign

FORMER ALP state president Dick Williams has called on Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller to resign and accused her of "seeking the ultimate revenge on her parliamentary colleagues by bringing down a very good state government".

Mr Williams also defended his own record with regard to the allegations Mrs Miller made about him and other high ranking ALP figures in parliament on Tuesday night.

The Bundamba MP said in parliament that on "numerous occasions I told the Premier of Queensland that I believed that the former mayor of Ipswich (Paul Pisasale) was allegedly corrupt".

Dick Williams

"The Deputy Premier also knew of my concerns, as did other ministers. The state secretary, Evan Moorhead, and the state president, Dick Williams, of the ALP also knew," she said.

The former police minister said her concerns were ignored and that the Premier "stood by an allegedly corrupt former mayor and got rid of an honest police minister".

Mrs Miller went on to say that "to walk past corruption is a corrupt act in itself".

Mrs Miller is unlikely to be expelled from the ALP party before the next election but Mr Williams said she should fall on her sword.

"I think that Mrs Miller sees herself as being not only on a trail of revenge against Pisasale, but she is also seeking the ultimate revenge on her parliamentary colleagues (after her removal as police minister) by bringing down a very good state government," Mr Williams said.

"If she thinks she has one Labor bone in her body she should do the right thing and she should immediately resign from the party and stand as an independent.

"It is beyond the pale that she should parade herself around as a loyal Labor member when she is nothing like that.

"This is all about her and not about the greater good of the ALP or the people of Queensland."

Mr Williams said Mrs Miller's actions were "strictly for revenge against those who she considers wronged her" and defended his own actions with regard to allegations against Mr Pisasale while he was state president from July, 2012 to May of 2016.

"During my time as president Pisasale was investigated by the CCC and no charges were laid and no court proceedings resulted from it," he said.

"So it is not true for her to say that people knew about this stuff and did nothing about it.

"It is pretty hard to do something about it when the CCC is already doing something.

"While there was a smell about some of the stuff happening in Ipswich, and still is in my view, the CCC was already investigating. I think she has a selective memory around all this."

FLAME THROWER: Jo-Ann Miller has turned up the heat and now is copping some back in her direction. Rob Williams

For a significant period of Mr Williams' presidency Mrs Miller and Mr Pisasale were at each other's throats in the media, largely over the police communications centre in Ipswich.

Mr Williams explained why he moved against the pair of them.

"Normally I would not disclose internal party machinations publicly however on this occasion, with such a personal attack by the ex-minister on me, I feel as though I have the right to set the record straight," Mr Williams said.

"I did make moves internally within the party to take action against both Jo-Ann Miller and Paul Pisasale which, if I had been able to achieve it, would have resulted in both being expelled from the party on the charge of bringing the party into disrepute.

"I didn't like that we had a member of Bundamba who was more concerned with the mayor of the city than what she should have been doing for her constituency of Bundamba.

"Equally, I couldn't reconcile the fact that we had a mayor of the city who was a member of the party but who never did anything to further the interests of the party.

"Mrs Miller was totally distracted by Mr Pisasale and she too took her eye off the ball rather than furthering the interests of the ALP in the seat of Bundamba.

"In fact her seat had the lowest growth rate at that period of time of all seats, including some of the country seats.

"She was driving people away from the party with her actions.

"I would liken it to some kind of a cult. If they weren't supporting Jo-Ann Miller they weren't allowed to join in the activities of the broader Bundamba ALP structures."

Mr Williams, the former state secretary of the Electrical Trades Union (ETU), said that "over time Jo-Ann Miller has been a great supporter of my union, the ETU, and a great supporter of the CFMEU mining and energy division".

"Conversely both of those unions over the years have been supporters of her both in opposition and in government," he said.

"However at this point of time I am absolutely bewildered by her actions.

"For a person to have had such great loyalty shown to her by the party and the trade union movement and for her to come out and deliberately try and bring down an ALP state government is an absolute disgrace."

The QT has told Mrs Miller what Mr Williams has said but she said she "can't comment on the speech", and elected not to respond to Mr Williams' comments.