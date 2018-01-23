William Tyrrell’s mother charged

THE biological mother of missing toddler William Tyrrell has today appeared in court after she was charged with multiple offences including spitting on a police officer.

Karlie Tyrrell, 29, was arrested in a Ryde shopping centre after security guards contacted police "to assist with a woman acting aggressively towards customers" around 9pm, on December 22 last year.

A NSW Police spokesperson today told news.com.au that Ms Tyrrell "allegedly repeatedly swore at the officers in the presence of two children" when the authorities arrived on the scene.

"Police attempted to speak with the woman when she allegedly spat on the face of one of the officers," a statement issued to news.com.au by NSW Police read.

Ms Tyrrell was taken to Ryde Police station where she was issued with a court attendance notice for assaulting an officer and using offensive language in a public place.

She appeared in Burwood Local Court today and entered a guilty plea to the charges, according to the Daily Mail. She will be sentenced on Monday.

The children were taken into the care of a relative, according to NSW Police.

It comes as her son William remains at the centre of one of Australia's most puzzling missing child cases.

The three-year-old vanished from his foster grandmother's house at Kendall on the NSW North Coast, on September 12, 2014. There has been no trace of him since.

William Tyrrell is feared to have been abducted.

There's no suggestion that either William's biological or foster families were involved in his disappearance or have any knowledge of his whereabouts.

The "offensive" behaviour charges against Ms Tyrrell relating to the alleged incident at Ryde shopping centre have come to light just days after news.com.au exclusively revealed that William's birth father Brendan Collins is in Silverwater prison in Sydney's west awaiting sentencing on minor charges.

Mr Collins' mother Natalie Collins told news.com.au her son "doesn't even know what day it is" because he's "too far gone on drugs".

Karlie Tyrrell and Brendan Collins. Picture: Supplied

She said despair over William's disappearance and use of the drug ice had him "raging alone in his bedroom".

"He started calling me a sl*t when really he is a sweet person, and no dummy. He just needs help, can someone please help us?"

Ms Collins said her 35-year-old son, who did not drink alcohol or take drugs before William vanished, was in such a state he needed urgent special care.

Natalie Collins, the grandmother of missing boy William Tyrrell. Picture: Stephen Cooper.

She said he started "using ice" and had become skinny, disoriented and "hoards kids' clothes and toys" since William's kidnapping.

"He's schizo. He points and talks to himself, does not shut up but he's not getting the treatment he needs," she said.

"He buys presents, has all his keyrings hanging off his hat and he hoards clothes and stuff.

"He's never really got over that day [welfare workers] saw him and Karlie at the video store and then took William away."

Karlie Tyrrell is scheduled to be sentenced for “offensive” behaviour — in relation to an alleged incident at a Sydney shopping centre — on Monday.

The identities of William's birth parents were kept secret for three years until legal bans were lifted late last year.

Child Protection laws had previously forbade even revealing that the missing boy had been fostered out at the time of his disappearance.

Ms Tyrrell flooded Facebook with grieving posts but was unable to go public with appeals to find her missing son.

Karlie Tyrrell is the biological mother of missing boy William Tyrrell. Picture: Facebook.

William Tyrrell, 3, disappeared from the NSW North Coast in 2014.