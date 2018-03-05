‘Don’t hurt him’: William Tyrrell’s mum speaks out

‘Whoever has him needs a bullet’. Karlie Tyrrell speaks out on Seven's Sunday Night. Picture: Channel 7

‘Whoever has him needs a bullet’. Karlie Tyrrell speaks out on Seven's Sunday Night. Picture: Channel 7

THE biological mother of missing NSW boy William Tyrrell has hit out at the foster family whose care the three-year-old was in when he disappeared.

Karlie Tyrrell was speaking out for the first time since William was abducted from the home of his foster grandmother three-and-a-half years ago.

Ms Tyrrell made the heated comments during an emotional interview with Channel 7's Sunday Night program - the first time the 29-year-old has spoken out about what she thinks happened to her son since his 2014 abduction sparked the nation's biggest manhunt.

While she made comments targeted William's foster parents and grandmother who where with him when he was taken from the grandmother's Kendall home, Ms Tyrrell told Seven's Melissa Doyle she felt like the "worst mum in the world" and had isolated herself from family and friends.

She also said she believes William is still alive, and "whoever has him needs a bullet".

"Don't hurt him. Just let home come home. He hasn't even met his little brother yet. That's not fair, it's just not fair," she said.

Karlie Tyrrell interview on Seven's Sunday Night. Picture: Channel 7

Ms Tyrrell, who has two other children with William's biological father Brendan Collins opened up about her shock at finding out William was gone.

She was eight months pregnant and had just returned from a shopping trip for baby supplies when police arrived at her Sydney home.

"Police were knocking on the door asking where William was. I was in shock," she said.

"They asked if William was here ... William's not even in my care. I don't know why you're coming to ask me."

Ms Tyrrell said officers "had a look around" but suggested they didn't do a very good job of looking for the boy.

"They could have looked a bit better. Not that I did have him, but their police skills were not very high standards," she said.

She said she was in shock when she found out her son had disappeared.

"I didn't cry, I didn't have any reaction," she said.

Karlie Tyrrell interview on Seven's Sunday Night. Picture: Channel 7

Ms Tyrrell told Doyle she believed people thought that she was somehow involved in William's disappearance, but broke down and cried "no" when asked if she did have anything to do with it.

Asked what she thought had happened to William, Ms Tyrrell said she didn't like to speculate, but believed he was out there somewhere.

"Where else could he be?" she asked. "I feel like whoever has him needs a bullet."

Ms Tyrrell broke down crying and even made her interviewer tear up when she sent a message to William through the camera. "I love you so much. I miss you," she said through tears.

In an interview which news.com.au understands was made after a financial agreement between Ms Tyrrell and the network, she talked about William as a baby and described herself as a "nurturing mum".

Karlie Tyrrell cried a number times. Picture: Channel 7

She admitted she had "made bad choices" in the past. Some of which led to William being removed from her care.

"I wasn't ready, I guess. I wanted to do everything I could to be the best mum I could be. So I did everything and yeah, I'm still trying to do everything I can. But I don't know what else to do," she said.

She told Doyle she wanted William back, and wanted to reunite her family.

"I want this to end and William to come home," she said.

Karlie Tyrell, biological mother of missing toddler William Tyrrell, has spoken about his abduction in her first ever interview. Picture: Peter Rae.

Ms Tyrrell gave the interview after recently appearing in court on an assault police charge.

Karlie Tyrrell has appeared in court on an assault charge this year before she gave her first TV interview, with Channel Seven. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

In January, she pleaded guilty to spitting in the face of a female police officer at a shopping centre and is due to be sentenced this month.

She has also been charged with possessing the prohibited drug cannabis, which police found at her Westmead home in western Sydney.

William was taken from Ms Tyrrell and her then partner, William's biological father Brendan Collins, when the boy was around eight months old.

He was placed with a foster family and on the morning he disappeared, September 12, 2014, had been taken to Kendall on the NSW Mid North Coast as a surprise visit to his foster grandmother.

William Tyrrell would turn 7 in June.

William was playing with another sibling in the yard of the Benaroon Drive, Kendall home when he vanished and despite extensive police searches no trace of him has been found.

William Tyrrell vanished while playing outside this Kendall home on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Both William's foster and biological parents have been ruled out as suspects in the police investigation into his disappearance.

His foster parents have never been identified, But Ms Tyrrell and Brendan Collins were revealed as his birth parents last year after the NSW Supreme Court ordered child protection laws could be relaxed in his case.

A Judge said that it was unlikely William was still alive.

Brendan Collins, who has suffered mental illness and drug addiction since his son's abduction, is due to be released from prison soon after serving two months for minor offences including theft.

William Tyrrell’s 2014 abduction sparked Australia’s biggest manhunt but no trace of the little boy has been found.

Karlie Tyrrell was emotional throughout the interview. Picture: Channel 7

Karlie Tyrrell says William’s abductor should be shot.

William’s parents Karlie Tyrrell and Brendan Collins.