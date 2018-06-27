William Tyrrell: Police swarm on new spot

INVESTIGATORS in search of William Tyrrell have shifted their focus to a new location, just four kilometres from where the three-year-old was last seen alive.

NSW Police confirmed that the new area of bushland comes "as a result of information uncovered during the course of the investigation".

Search teams will now concentrate on bushland outside the forensic search area.

"Strike Force Rosann detectives identified an area of bushland at Cedar Loggers Lane and Batar Creek Rd, Batar Creek, as an area of interest to their inquiries," police said.

Emergency services volunteers will also be involved in today's search operation, which comes one day after what would have been the missing boy's 7th birthday.

William was playing in the yard of his foster grandmother's home on Benaroon Drive in Kendal, a town on the mid north Coast of NSW (36 kilometres from Port Macquarie) when he went missing in September 2014.

A month-long search forensic search for William is into its third week, as volunteers continue to help the Strike Force Rosann team look near where he went missing.

<< READ THE FULL STORY HERE >>