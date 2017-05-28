William Cairns gave his best to family and business

ON APRIL 29, 2012, the jubilee of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal was celebrated.

This church is in Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights.

The land on which it was built was purchased from the Hancock family in 1960. At first, Mr Hancock did not wish to sell the land, but Monsignor Timothy buried a Miraculous Medal in the ground there, and finally Mr Hancock relented.

Construction of the church began in 1961 under the direction of Monsignor Molony who was the Parish Priest at that time. It was designed on simple classical lines and, when completed, the various interesting points of the church included a mural of Venetian glass mosaic (designed by Italian craftsmen in collaboration with the architects), commemorating the apparition of the Blessed Virgin to Saint Catherine Laboure. Money to purchase the mural was donated by the well-known Ipswich identity Matron Saunders.

The altar is made of silky oak and the stations of the cross are hand-carved and oil tinted by European artists. These were imported from Italy.

On April 8, 1962, Monsignor Molony welcomed Archbishop O'Donnell and parliamentary representatives to the official opening of the church. The church was designed and its construction supervised by Messrs Frank L Cullen and Partners, Architects of Brisbane, and the builder was T.M. Doyle of Eastern Heights.

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church was named in honour of "Our Lady” and it was erected as a memorial to those who gave their lives in the two world wars - there is a special stone in front of the church which was dedicated on June 6, 1962.

This article was taken from the writings of Fr Peter Casey PP

WILLIAM

HOWITT CAIRNS

William Howitt Cairns' funeral was held on March 17, 2017, at Killara "Fiveways” Uniting Church. He had at one time lived in Ipswich where he attended the Ipswich Grammar School and then continued his education at the Gatton agricultural College.

When William was 21, after spending some time in Western Queensland with the Agricultural Department and working in New Zealand, he was offered a position with the firm AMP and received a posting in Keith, South Australia. He completed his land valuers course and was sent to Adelaide and Melbourne. With each posting came more and more responsibility which he always handled superbly.

Mr Cairns became a councillor of the Royal Agricultural Society and in 1984 was appointed as head of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Australia. In 1991, he retired from the AMP and became a director ofMetallgesselschaft in Germany, Bunnings Warehouse Property Trust, along with many other well-known financial institutions. Mr Cairns married Josephine Kay in 1959 and they had a family of four.

Mr Cairns was a friendly jovial man who gave of his best to his family and all business commitments.

INLAND TOWN

In 1842, Sir George Gipps, the-then governor of New South Wales (Queensland was still part of NSW) examined the lime-burning settlement (Limestone) with the view of ascertaining its suitability for the creation of an inland town. Sites suggested were the Basin (Basin Pocket) and the Junction and the "minute of instruction” left by the governor, his excellency wrote "an accurate survey should first be made of all the country on the right bank of the Bremer for about a mile above and two or three miles below Mr Thorn's house and for three miles along the high road in each direction.

However, the present site was eventually chosen and in 1846 the Moreton Bay Courier (Newspaper) which had just commenced publication (1842) gave the population of Limestone/Ipswich as 64 males and 36 females - total 100 persons who lived in "mansions” made of bark.