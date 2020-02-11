Menu
Prince William and Duchess Kate in Uluru. Picture: Gregg Porteous
William and Kate are coming to Australia

by Bronte Coy
11th Feb 2020 10:47 AM

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Australia to tour bushfire-ravaged coastal towns, according to reports.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, talks have been underway between the federal government and Kensington Palace for weeks, with an official invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison expected in the coming days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the many royals - including the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who issued personal statements last month expressing their sympathies at the devastating bushfire crisis in Australia.

It's understood their tour will include Victoria and New South Wales, but no details have yet been confirmed.

 

More to come.

