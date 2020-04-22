Will your shopping centre survive COVID-19?

CORONAVIRUS restrictions have exposed already struggling community shopping centres to risk of collapse but retailers are pulling out all the stops to rise to the challenge.

Experts say while big shopping centres, backed by the likes of Westfield, would likely weather the lockdowns smaller ones would struggle.

QUT Professor Gary Mortimer said this was because a majority of shoppers had moved to centres like Carindale and Chermside that offered not only retail, but experiences like outdoor dining.

Prof. Mortimer said as the virus turned shopping centres across greater Brisbane into "ghost towns", community shopping centres would feel the pinch of reduced rent revenue more.

"The smaller regional centres are probably more exposed to potential collapse - places like Toombul, Brookside, Cannon Hill, Upper Mount Gravatt, or Strathpine and probably Morayfield to an extent," he said.

"Fundamentally if you can't trade, you've stood down your staff, and you can't pay rent you end up closing your business, which doesn't help anybody, including centres."

Margate Village Shopping Centre retailers are making changes to survive through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Chris McCormack.

He said some centres and individual retailers were adopting innovative approaches on how to maintain revenue into the business.

"We've seen two types of retailers, those who have closed their doors and stood down their staff and thrown up their hands and said it's all too hard," he said.

"And others who've pivoted and adapted so they can continue to run their businesses, and I think it's great for businesses to do that."

His warning comes as small centres make big changes to combat risks posed by the virus.

At some centres, including Toowong Village and Mt Gravatt Plaza, greengrocers, butchers, seafood shops and bakeries in differing combinations have joined forces to offer free delivery.

Toombul Shopping Centre has even redeployed staff at Nextra News and Megabooks to offer free delivery to those in lockdown.

Traders from its multimillion-dollar UpStairs dining and entertainment precinct are also opening pop-up stores downstairs with Il Gancio selling fresh pasta to grocery shoppers.

Centre manager Melanie Hodge said on top of those practical measures the centre was focused on "fostering strong partnerships and community connections".

"Our overarching goal is to maintain connection and a sense of everyday normality, wellbeing and belonging during these extraordinary and uncertain times across the communities where we operate," she said.

Belinda Travers, speaking on behalf of Caboolture Square, Coorparoo Square and TownCentre Victoria Point, said retailers had to adapt very quickly, "like overnight", to the new normal.

"All in all, most retailers have embraced the new world and are making a good go at it.

"In community based centres, the focus is on really getting to know customers and in essence building a personality that is inclusive, helpful, and most of all convenient," she said.

"In a majority of neighbourhood centres, customers can park at the door and access the businesses that they want to visit with ease.

"This is just one major advantage that local centres have over large enclosed malls."

HOW IS YOUR SHOPPING CENTRE COPING WITH COVID-19

MORETON

Margate Village:

-Cafe Noir is selling pre-packaged meals, including stews, soups, etc, focusing on serving the older demographic in the area

Caboolture Square

-Focus on connecting with community on social media including its "Open for Business" video campaign https://www.facebook.com/CabooltureSquare/videos/2852284101533132/

Le Cafe Noir at Margate Village Shopping Centre is selling prepacked meals for seniors. Photo: Stacie Davey, for Redcliffe Herald

NORTH BRISBANE

Toombul Shopping Centre:

-Toombul Delivery Service, where Nextra News and Megabooks provide free delivery of essential products from throughout the centre for seniors and those in self-isolation

-A Taste of Upstairs pop-ups, where its restaurants and bars, like Max Brenner, selling sweet treats over Easter, and Il Gancio, selling fresh pasta and sauces amid shortages, open pop-up shops near Coles

Lutwyche Market Central

-The Source Bulk Foods has launched a Select and Collect option, where customers can select essentials from a weekly product list and the store will pack it for easy collection

-TerryWhite Chemmart is delivering goods to local households within the community who are vulnerable or unable to physically come into the centre.

-Coles Lutwyche offering priority home delivery to over 65s and disability cardholders, and will restart Click n Collect on April 27

Aspley Hypermarket’s Top Sport Fruit Mart and Bakers Delight are offering combined delivery. Picture AAP/David Clark

Aspley Hypermarket:

-Top Sport Fruit Mart and Bakers Delight have teamed up to provide combined delivery.

Stafford City Shopping Centre:

-Fruit Fantasy & Deli are offering free delivery within a 10km radius of the centre (min. spend $50) and a text & collect service from the Stafford City car park (min. spend $10).

-OPSM Stafford are offering free non-contact delivery of glasses, contact lenses and all other essential eye-care products .

-Romano's Jewellers are offering video consultations, shipping and free pick up & delivery services within a close proximity of the centre

SOUTH

Sunnybank Plaza and Sunny Park Shopping Centre:

-The shopping centres have partnered with Asian food delivery app EASI to promote food delivery across both centres. This includes a top banner on EASI's app which offers a discount specific to the cafes and restaurants on offer at these shopping centres with delivery via EASI. There is also a dedicated retailer listing under this banner, ensuring that our tenants are top of mind when customers opt to use this delivery service. To support this, there is a designated pick up and takeaway zones in the carpark to create a frictionless experience for both customers and delivery partners.

Mt Gravatt Plaza:

-A & M Meats, Crisy Carrot and VJ's Seafood are working collaboratively to offer home delivery.

Mt Gravatt Plaza at Mt Gravatt East. Photo: Google Maps

EAST BRISBANE

Coorparoo Square

-The shopping centre has joined in the "Bear Hunt" campaign to foster community spirit and entertain children

REDLAND COAST

TownCentre Victoria Point

-Dedicated 'Park & Pick-Up' points for food retailers

-Regular website updates with open businesses, events, activities at towncentrevictoriapoint.com.au/whats-on

WEST BRISBANE AND IPSWICH

Toowong Village:

-Fruity Capers and Village Meats have joined forces to offer their customers home delivery. - Health Squared (the health food store) also offer a free delivery service to a 10km radius and can post items to customers outside these areas.

Mt Ommaney Centre:

-The butcher, Prestige Meats, and the fruit shop, Mt Ommaney Fruit Market, offer deliveries to the local community, both individually and together.

Redbank Plaza:

-Go Vita and Price Attack are both offering contactless click & collect.

Go Vita Redbank Plaza is offering click and collect services for customers. Picture: File

