Will someone have to die? Flood-ravaged cafe owner’s fears

An exasperated business operator fears "it will take someone to die" before authorities put a stop to the floodwaters which rage through his Mount Tamborine cafe after heavy rain.

Mark Andrew runs Curtis Falls Cafe and has been routinely left to clean up the mess as floods rip through the business, wrecking floors and carrying furniture away in raging torrents of water.

Curtis Falls Cafe owner Mark Andrew cleans up after floodwaters inundated the business this week. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The cafe sits beside a dip in the road where drain pipes are often blocked, sending water gushing across the street.

Despite numerous complaints, he is left to pick up the pieces after flooding at least once a year with no improvements being made to the drainage system.

"It's like how everyone complains about a bad stretch of road but nothing ever gets done until there's a fatality so I fear it will take someone to die before they do anything," he said.

"No one wants to take any ownership of it."

A car is smashed by floodwaters outside Curtis Falls Cafe.

He said in addition to the thousands of dollars worth of damage floods do to the cafe, the situation also presents a hazard to vehicles travelling through the rushing currents.

He said he has complained to the Scenic Rim Regional Council, but the road itself is under the jurisdiction of Transport and Main Roads.

Mayor Greg Christensen said there was "no easy solution" but Mr Andrew said authorities should just get on with it.

The Tamborine Mountain business is impacted by floodwaters during almost every heavy rain event. Picture: Nigel Hallett



"If they have to shut the intersection for a month, dig up the road and fix the drainage, then that's what they should do," he said.

Comment has been sought from Transport and Main Roads.

Originally published as Will someone have to die? Flood-ravaged cafe owner's darkest fears