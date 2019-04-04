Grand final heroes in line to return for rematch

Andrew Gaff may not be the only star returning for West Coast in Saturday night's AFL grand final rematch against Collingwood, with premiership players Will Schofield and Jamie Cripps in line for starts.

All the focus this week has been on the return of All-Australian wingman Gaff from the eight-game suspension that cost him a spot in the Eagles' 2018 premiership team.

But there's even more firepower waiting in the wings.

With Liam Duggan (knee) sidelined, Schofield looms as his obvious replacement while Cripps - a consistent performer who played in all of the Eagles' 2018 games - is ready to return from a toe injury.

"We need to find a replacement for Liam and our backline has been pretty consistent for a couple of years now," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

"With Schoey in that mix, we haven't had too many changes down there but Josh Rotham and Frankie Watson have performed really well and are ready. They're just waiting for an opportunity and Jackson Nelson is another who has played that role as well.

"That will be up for discussion but Schoey is coming back from a limited pre- season having had a significant quad cork. But he's over that and he's available, a bit like Jamie."

Gaff will undoubtedly be a focus during Saturday night's match at the MCG but Simpson said it will be good for him to put the lengthy suspension for punching Fremantle Andrew Brayshaw in the past to just play football.

"His motivation comes from within and he's been in a pretty good space for a long period of time now," Simpson said of Gaff.

"I think he's just ready to play and he probably doesn't like being centre of attention when it comes to these things, which not many people would. I think we'll just let him play and do his thing."

Simpson said facing Collingwood for the first time since the grand final didn't stir up any particular emotions but did say they were an improved team from 2018.

"This team in particular are better than last year in terms of talent. What we've scouted in their vision so far, they are even tighter in their systems," Simpson said.

"With (Jamie) Elliott, (Dayne) Beams and even (Darcy) Moore coming in, they have complemented what they had and we see them as having improved from last season."