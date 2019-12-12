Menu
Murder at McGill Street, Raceview where a 31 year old women was found dead in the boot of a car. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Will people even remember this tragic story in a decade?

Shannon Newley
, shannon.newley@qt.com.au
12th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
KARDELL Lomas. You have to wonder if people will remember this name in 10 years’ time.

Sadly, if they do it will be for an incredibly awful reason.

Even more sadly, they probably won’t.

Chances are she’ll become another awful statistic.

While there’s still an investigation in to why and how Kardell died and how her remains ended up in a car boot on an Ipswich property, there’s no two ways about it.

It’s a tragic end.

I can’t imagine what led to her demise and it shocks and saddens me that someone could have ended up being discovered in such circumstances.

It’s about as far removed from my life as I can imagine.

It’s a jerk back to reality and how much people’s lives can differ despite being in the same city.

Kardell’s memory will live on with family and friends, even after the news cycle has moved on.

The awful discovery and investigation will live on in the memories of those who are on the frontline.

Ipswich Queensland Times

