Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parking at the new Tulmur Place in the redeveloped Ipswich CBD will be free on weekends but charges will apply during weekdays.
Parking at the new Tulmur Place in the redeveloped Ipswich CBD will be free on weekends but charges will apply during weekdays.
Council News

Will parking be free at redeveloped CBD precinct?

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VISITORS to Ipswich’s redeveloped city centre will be able to park for free of charge all day on weekends and for free after 5pm on weekdays.

But they will need to pay if they are parked there for more than three hours from Monday to Friday.

There will be about 1000 carparking spaces under the new civic plaza, which was officially called Tulmur Place last month.

The majority of the car park is currently open and floors B1 and B2 will reopen in mid-November after some ancillary works are completed.

Ipswich deputy mayor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee chair Marnie Doyle said there is also an early bird option for weekday customers.

“During the week, the first three hours will be free with an hourly fee after that period up to a maximum value for the whole day,” she said.

“There is also off and on street parking within a short walking distance of Tulmur Place (for example at the) Riverheart outdoor car park on the corner of Ellenborough and Bremer (streets).”

She did not say how much the hourly rate would be.

From November 9, Ipswich City Council will close the existing library on South St to prepare for the opening of the new facility in Nicholas St.

It is hoped residents will be able to use the new library in December.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        Premium Content ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        News Queensland is looking at an economic recovery slower than almost every other state, according to a new report. Find out what's holding the Sunshine State back.

        • 19th Oct 2020 5:10 AM
        All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Premium Content All you need to know as major parties launch campaigns

        Politics Labor and LNP officially launch elections campaigns

        • 19th Oct 2020 5:05 AM
        Political candidates will be ‘graded’ on election promises

        Premium Content Political candidates will be ‘graded’ on election promises

        Council News An Ipswich advocacy group has outlined what infrastructure projects it wants...

        • 19th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        NAMED AND SHAMED: 18 drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 18 drink, drug drivers

        Crime In the lead up to summer and with the easing of COVID health restrictions, more...

        • 19th Oct 2020 5:00 AM