Will parking be free at redeveloped CBD precinct?

Parking at the new Tulmur Place in the redeveloped Ipswich CBD will be free on weekends but charges will apply during weekdays.

Parking at the new Tulmur Place in the redeveloped Ipswich CBD will be free on weekends but charges will apply during weekdays.

VISITORS to Ipswich’s redeveloped city centre will be able to park for free of charge all day on weekends and for free after 5pm on weekdays.

But they will need to pay if they are parked there for more than three hours from Monday to Friday.

There will be about 1000 carparking spaces under the new civic plaza, which was officially called Tulmur Place last month.

The majority of the car park is currently open and floors B1 and B2 will reopen in mid-November after some ancillary works are completed.

Ipswich deputy mayor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee chair Marnie Doyle said there is also an early bird option for weekday customers.

“During the week, the first three hours will be free with an hourly fee after that period up to a maximum value for the whole day,” she said.

“There is also off and on street parking within a short walking distance of Tulmur Place (for example at the) Riverheart outdoor car park on the corner of Ellenborough and Bremer (streets).”

She did not say how much the hourly rate would be.

From November 9, Ipswich City Council will close the existing library on South St to prepare for the opening of the new facility in Nicholas St.

It is hoped residents will be able to use the new library in December.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.