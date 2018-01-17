Menu
Anchorman Will Ferrell grills Federer at Australian Open

by Kate Salemme

ROGER Federer being interviewed by the Anchorman himself, Will Ferrell? Yes please.

Tennis fans at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night were privileged to see the 18-time grand slam winner do as only he can before being treated to a special one-off on-court interview.

Will Ferrell interviews Roger Federer and John McEnroe on court at Melbourne Park.
Ferrell, in town for the Australian Open and has been at both day one and day two of the Open, joined the world No. 2 and American tennis great John McEnroe on court.

And the result was hilarious.

"Roger, tonight you seemed like a gazelle out there on the court, would you describe your game as like a silky gazelle?," Ferrell asked as the crowd erupted in laughter.

"Maybe? Maybe not. A gazelle, don't they get eaten at the end?" Federer replied.

"Not if they're fast enough," Ferrell quipped.

The Anchorman star also managed to have a dig at Aussies as he asked whether a rumour Federer only ate "wombat" meat while competing in Melbourne, which he described as "delicious" and "the national food of Australia".

"That is untrue," Federer laughed.

"I have not (tasted it). Should I?"

Federer said it was a bit of fun and didn't know the Ferrell would take the microphone.

"I didn't know that was going to happen. That was fun," Federer said.

"I haven't met him a lot, to be honest. I saw him when I started the match, then I totally forgot he sat there.

"At the end, I realised he is still actually there. That's when he walked out onto centre court.

"It was nice to have Hollywood present here in Melbourne in combination with tennis.

"People seemed to enjoy themselves

"It was a fun interview, I thought. I don't know about you guys, but I enjoyed it."

He said it was "great to see Johnny Mack too".

