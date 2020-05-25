Menu
Ipswich City Council will meet again on Tuesday. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Will council honour sacked councillor with plaque?

Lachlan Mcivor
25th May 2020 12:00 PM
DIVISION 1 councillor Sheila Ireland wants sacked councillor David Pahlke to be recognised for his contributions to Rosewood with a plaque next to the new library in the rural town.

Cr Ireland, who was dismissed alongside the long-time former councillor in 2018, will move a motion at tomorrow’s council meeting to establish the plaque.

The plaque would recognise Mr Pahlke’s contribution to Rosewood and surrounding areas and his “longstanding efforts” to build a local library and be placed next to the official Rosewood Library opening plaque.

The library is still under construction.

“I certainly advocated on behalf of my community and worked towards getting this library into our budgets for well over a decade,” Mr Pahlke told the QT.

