Wilfrid's hunt for his memories

HAVING four names would be tough for anyone to remember, let alone a boy who doesn't know what a memory is.

But Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge is on the hunt to track down the definition after learning his new friend Miss Nancy Alison Delacourt Cooper, a resident at the aged care facility next door to his house, has lost hers. Follow Wilfrid's journey with today's book, the sixth instalment of our Great Australian Storybook Collection where we're giving away 15 of the best Australian children's books for just $2.30 with the paper.

Grab the token inside today's paper and take it to any participating newsagency, Woolworths and IGA to take home this Mem Fox classic.

Keep collecting every day up until next Sunday.

Coming up with the Queensland Times tomorrow is Pig the Pug.

Here are the books:

Sunday, July 23 - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday, July 24 - The Wonky Donkey (QT)

Tuesday, July 25 - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (QT)

Wednesday, July 26- Time for Bed (QT)

Thursday, July 27 - I Went Walking (QT)

Friday, July 28- Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (QT)

Saturday, July 29 - Pig the Pug (QT)

Sunday, July 30 - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday, July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (QT)

Tuesday, August 1 - This & That (QT)

Wednesday, August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (QT)

Thursday, August 3- The Magic Hat (QT)

Friday, August 4 - Pig the Fibber (QT)

Saturday, August 5 - Waltzing Matilda (QT)

Sunday, August 6 - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to www.greataussie stories.com.au.