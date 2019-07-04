'Wildlife incident' leaves thousands of homes without power

A possum has blown out most of Brassall's power.

THOUSANDS were left without power this morning in what Energex has described as a 'wildlife incident'.

According to a spokesperson the incident occurred at about 3.30am this morning and left 2200 customers without power.

The QT understands the offending animal was a possum.

"It was on the corner of the Warrego Hwy and the connect road at Brassall,” the spokesperson said.

"We're aiming to have (the network) back up by 10.30am.”

By 8am the number was down to 395.