A wildlife association shared a post to social media which detailed the alleged running over of an echidna on a major thoroughfare in Gladstone.
Wildlife carers shocked after echidna allegedly run over

Jacobbe McBride
20th May 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 21st May 2021 10:17 AM
A Gladstone wildlife care association has been left stunned after a sinister incident involving an injured animal on a major thoroughfare.

A social media post from Gladstone & District Wildlife Carers Association detailed a rescue of an echidna on Thursday morning on Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood.

The wildlife carer had a fluorescent vest on, so was clearly visible to all road users.

"Thank you so much to all the cars that slowed down, gave me a wave, gave me plenty of room to get to her," the statement read.

"However to the idiot that chose to run over her right in front of me with total disregard, You are a low life and I hope karma comes your way real quick.

"To say I am upset and angry is an understatement. No the echidna did not survive."

The Gladstone & Wildlife Carers Association has been contacted for comment.

