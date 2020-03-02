Wildcats to recover from state titles hangover

VIGORO: Having played at every state titles since she was 11, Rachel Savage really enjoyed Ipswich's latest Queensland honour.

The "ridiculously talented'' competitive Townsville side returned to strengthen the recent championships in Boonah, enhancing Ipswich's Senior 1 team grand final victory.

However, as sometimes happens, the match following a major success can leave players flat.

That was the case for Wildcats in their latest first division encounter where they lost outright by one run against premiership contenders Sports.

"Saturday was a bit of a state titles hangover,'' Savage said, having shared in multiple Queensland level wins over the past three decades.

Wildcats had a core of players involved with Ipswich's victorious Senior 1 and Veterans teams.

The usually consistent Wildcats batting line-up only made 17 in the first innings with in-form Ipswich representative player Megan Packer snaring a double hat-trick (four wickets in a row) during an incredible spell.

"She's got a quick ball and it comes up at you straight,'' Savage said. "She did bowl well.''

Although Wildcats recovered in the second innings with 68, Sports set up the win scoring 59 and 27.

Savage took 5/25 in the first innings.

She said her team's main goal was winning this weekend's final round match against Occasionals before preparing for another finals charge.

TC United or Sports look to have top spot secured, with the leading team advancing directly to the grand final.

Wildcats will meet the second-placed side in the semi-final.

"We're going allright,'' Savage said.

"We've had a few different combinations in the last few weeks, a bit of inconsistency.

"We just didn't bat well in the first innings (on Saturday).

"You can have these days in amateur sport where you get out for 17.''

TC United continued their bid for another grand final by beating Occasionals by 30 runs on the first innings.

The junior semi-finals start on Saturday at the East Ipswich grounds.

Key results

Division 1: TC United 84 + 4 def def Occasionals 54 +48 on first innings by 30 runs.

TC batting: Clare Gillett 27, Kirsten Ihle 16, Megan Daley 10. Bowling: Jodie Spall 3/21 + 1/10, Clare Gillett 2/2 + 4/15, Shannon Brackin 1/11.

Occasionals batting: Ailsa Martin 13, Trey Darr 1 +13, Rachael Hess 8n/o + 3, Nicole McDonald 13 + 12n/o. Bowling: Gillian Chalmers 3/20, Marissa Hay 3/8, Melinda Park 1/2.

Sports 59 + 27 def Wildcats 17 +68 outright by one run.

Sports batting: Amanda Wraight 24, Cassidy Hammond 13. Bowling: Megan Packer 7/3 (double hat-trick), Tania Whyatt 2/13.

Wildcats batting: Michelle Wielemaker 22, Ashlee Verrall 16. Bowling: Rachel Savage 5/25.