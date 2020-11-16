Wildcats bats fire in promising sign for key matches ahead

SECURING their first win of the hotly contested first division Ipswich competition has provided a double boost for Wildcats.

With the round of annual pennants games against Fassifern on November 28, Wildcats captain Rachel Savage was pleased to see her team's improved batting.

Preparing to line up for the Ipswich Senior 1 team, Savage was heartened her club side displayed better form in Saturday's latest first division encounter.

Wildcats beat T.C United by 47 runs on the first innings at the East Ipswich vigoro grounds.

"It was just the batting,'' Savage said.

"We probably batted the best we have all season.

"It helps when you have runs on the board.''

Wildcats did, scoring 77 built on a middle order partnership between Bronwyn Brown (25) and Ashlee Verrall (11).

Savage contributed a handy 11 before watching opening bowler Kerryn Graham deliver a fine 7/10 haul.

"They were either caught or bowled actually . . . I don't think we had a run out in the first innings,'' Savage said. "That helps when you're taking your catches.''

After T. C United were dismissed for 30, they were sent back in and made 57 when time was called.

It was the first time the teams met after a first round washout.

Savage said it was a pleasing result with Australian masters indoor cricketer Michelle Wielemaker among the valuable recruits from last year playing all games this season.

"She has got really safe hands,'' Savage said.

"I think she took three or four catches on Saturday out at long on or long off.

"She's a handy fielder as well.''

Wildcats play Sports this weekend before the following round of pennants matches.

In the other first division match on Saturday, Sports beat Occasionals by nine runs on the first innings.

Megan Packer snared 6/10 for Sports to help restrict the early competition leaders to 49.

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich vigoro results November 14:

1st Division: Sports 58 & 74 defeated Occasionals 49 by nine runs on 1st innings.

Sports batting: Kassy Stephens 19, Tanya Wyatt 12 n/o & 13, Jodie Beer 13.

Bowling: Megan Packer 6/10 & 1 r/o, Lee Scudds 1/5 & 1 r/o.

Occasionals batting: Jess Fox, Chantel Collie 14 n/o.

Bowling: Ailsa Martin 3/23 & 1 r/o & 1/4 1 r/o, Jess Fox 3/13 & 1 r/o & 2/8.

Wildcats 77 defeated T.C. United 30 & 57 (time) by 47 runs on 1st innings.

Wildcats batting: Bronwyn Brown 25, Ashlee Verrall 11, Rachel Savage 11.

Bowling: Kerryn Graham 7/10, Ashlee Verrall 3/16, Sarah White 3/17.

T.C. United batting: Clare Gillett 14, Jodie Spall 10 & 6, Karissa Aburn 3/15.

Bowling: Jodie Spall 2/31 and 6 r/o's, Karissa Aburn 3/15.

2nd Division: T.C. United 63 defeated Wildcats 37 & 78 (time) on 1st innings by 26 runs.

T.C. United batting: Deb Manietta 26, Vanessa Jenkyns 17, Dansa Haywood 19 n/o.

Bowling: Georgia Weller 7/14 & 6 /29, Tomasina Johnson Bonner 2/22, Pauline Marsh 3/38.

No results received for Sports v Occasionals game.

Juniors: Occasionals 40 & 48 defeated Wildcats Gold 38 & 43 by seven runs.

Occasionals batting: Joanne Harding 11 ret. Jorja Collie 13 & 9, Lucas Darr 5& 5.

Bowling: Joanne Harding 2/2, Azelia Halls 1/3, Hayden Collie 1/7.

Wildcats Gold batting: Tilly Ruby 7 n/o, Lucas Kruger 8, Hunter Knott 7.

Bowling: Lucas Kruger 4/11 & 1/5, William Savage 1/11, Abby Pitcairn 2/8.

Wildcats Black 38 & 43 defeated T.C. United by 47 runs.

Wildcats Black batting: Alex Murry 12 n/o, Eddie McGreavy 14n/o Wlliam Murray 10.

Bowling: Kyshanti Bond 3/2, Tobis Ferguson 2/11, William Murray 1 / 2.

T.C. United batting: Charlie Mantrs 6 n/o, Harry Dewson 4, Phebe Dewson 4.

Bowling: Millie Jenkens 1/5, Harry Dewson 1/8.