Wild, windy weekend makes way for ideal show days

PREDICTED sunny and warm days are a sign Ipswich has finally shaken those foul westerly winds that spoiled the past weekend.

Ipswich shivered into another cool morning yesterday on the back of the wild, windy weekend, though it probably wasn't quite as cool as it felt, with Amberley registering a minimum of 6.6C; almost bang-on average for this time of year.

The third last week of winter is shaping up as a good one for People's Day at the Ekka, with a run of still, chilly mornings making way for clear days in the mid- to high 20s.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast suggests things will get increasingly warm as the week wears on.

Wind direction is predominantly from the east earlier in the week before turning northerly on Friday, pushing those daytime maximum temperatures 5C above the August average.

The important factor to note is the winds are predicted to remain below 10 knots throughout the rest of this week, making for much more pleasant conditions overall.

As it stands, every day this week should be above average in terms of the maximum temperature, starting with 24C today and ramping up 27C by Friday.

The Bureau forecasts some cloud cover this week, though the chances of rain are virtually non-existent.

Andrew Korner