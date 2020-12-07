Menu
Southeast Australia experiences cold snap as snow falls in alpine regions
Weather

Wild weather sees snow fall in summer

by Shae McDonald
7th Dec 2020 10:50 AM
As if 2020 couldn't get any weirder, snow has fallen on parts of Australia in the height of summer.

Victorian ski resort Mt Buller resembled a European winter on Sunday as flurries descended on the chalets and slopes.

Marketing manager David Clark said it was magical.

"Snow at this time of year is not unheard of," he told NCA NewsWire, explaining: "It probably snows a couple of times throughout summer each year.

"But to have it in December, so close to Christmas, was really nice."

There is more predicted for the next few days too.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast snow in alpine areas in Victoria and NSW over the coming days.

Meteorologist Matthew Thomas said a cold air mass moving across the southeast of the country was causing the unusually cold weather.

"Snow is possible at around 1500m on Monday," he said.

"We'll see that level lower down to about 1100m this evening before it rises to 1200m on Tuesday morning."

As hot temperatures in Queensland shatter records, it's a different story in Victoria.

Maximum temperatures on Monday could be a chilly 12C below average.

Melbourne will have a top of just 18 degrees, six below the December mean.

Mr Clark said he was hoping the cold weather remained.

"A few years ago we had snow on Christmas Day," he said.

"I'd love to see that happen again."

Originally published as Wild weather sees snow fall in summer

