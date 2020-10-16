Wild weather forces a change at Bathurst

Concerns about wild weather in Bathurst this weekend have prompted organisers to bring the start time of Sunday's race forward by 30 minutes.

The biggest day on the Supercars calendar will now start at 11am (AEDT) on Sunday as opposed to 11.30am, with rain and storms forecast during the iconic 161-lap race.

Watch the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 LIVE with FOX SPORTS on Kayo. Every practice, qualifying session and race Live & Ad-Break Free during racing. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

The early start is designed to protect against the threat of the race dragging too far over time, should the weather result in additional Safety Cars or possibly even red flags.

At least 50 per cent of the race must be completed for a winner to be declared.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting up to 10mm of rain on Sunday to go with a chance of thunderstorms.

The time shift of the major event at Mount Panorama has also affected the rest of the schedule, which is now slated as follows:

8:30am-8:50am: Supercars warm-up

9am-9:25am: TGRA 86 Series (Race 4)

9:35am-10am: Aussie Tin Tops (Race 3)

11am: Supercars - Bathurst 1000

HOW TO WATCH

You can catch all the action at Mount Panorama on Fox Sports, which has an entire channel (506) dedicated to Bathurst this weekend. You can also stream the race live on Kayo.

Channel 10 will be broadcasting the event on free-to-air TV.

Drivers are bracing for some wild weather.

THE FIELD

This year's entry-list is being hyped as the strongest co-driver field ever assembled at Bathurst.

Supercars legend Craig Lowndes, who is co-driving alongside Jamie Whincup, told The Back Page this week the line-up will provide plenty of entertainment for fans while Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton agreed this year "has to be up there" in terms of the most impressive co-driver field ever assembled.

"There's so many A-grade drivers so for sure it's going to be tight," Dutton said.

2. Walkinshaw Andretti United: Bryce Fullwood/Kurt Kostecki

3. Brad Jones Racing: Macauley Jones/Tim Blanchard

4. Brad Jones Racing: Jack Smith/Jack Perkins

5. Tickford Racing: Lee Holdsworth/Michael Caruso

6. Tickford Racing: Cameron Waters/Will Davison

7. Kelly Racing: Andre Heimgartner/Dylan O'Keeffe

8. Brad Jones Racing: Nick Percat/Thomas Randle

9. Penrite Racing: David Reynolds/Will Brown

12. Shell V-Power Racing: Fabian Coulthard/Tony D'Alberto

14. Brad Jones Racing: Todd Hazelwood/Jordan Boys

15. Kelly Racing: Rick Kelly/Dale Wood

17. Shell V-Power Racing: Scott McLaughlin/Tim Slade

18. IRWIN Racing: Mark Winterbottom/James Golding

19. Local Legends Racing: Alex Davison/Jonathon Webb

20. DEWALT racing: Scott Pye/Dean Fiore

22. Team Sydney: Chris Pither/Steve Owen

25. Walkinshaw Andretti United: Chaz Mostert/Warren Luff

34. Matt Stone Racing: Jake Kostecki/Zane Goddard

35. Matt Stone Racing: Garry Jacobson/David Russell

44. Tickford Racing: James Courtney/Broc Feeney

55. Tickford Racing: Jack Le Brocq/James Moffat

88. Red Bull Holden Racing Team: Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes

97. Red Bull Holden Racing Team: Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander

99. Penrite Racing: Anton De Pasquale/Brodie Kostecki

Originally published as Wild weather forces a change at Bathurst