Wild weather expected this weekend

Emma Clarke
by
29th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

BUREAU of Meteorology forecasters warn Ipswich, Lockyer, Scenic Rim and Somerset regions could cop potentially severe storms this weekend.

Forecasters are predicting a high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Similar conditions are expected on Sunday.

BOM forecaster Harry Clark said instability in the upper atmosphere was driving the spring storms.

Temperatures in Ipswich will peak at 29C on Saturday.

Conditions will cool off slightly to 24C on Sunday and remain in the mid-20s on Monday. Identical temperatures are expected in Gatton while Boonah will be cooler, between 23C and 28C.

Ipswich Queensland Times

