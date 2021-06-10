Wild storms wreak havoc across Victoria

An entire Victorian town has been blocked off by fallen trees as severe wind gusts and heavy rain hit.

An entire Victorian town has been blocked off by fallen trees where emergency crews are scrambling to reach a woman in labour as severe wind gusts and heavy rain thrashed the state overnight.

All roads leading into the small western Victorian town of Trentham were blocked by fallen trees where it’s understood State Emergency Service crews were trying to make way for a woman who was in labour about 6.30am on Thursday.

Ambulances were understood to be waiting nearby to assist the woman.

In another terrifying incident, police officers were forced to walk about 1.5km into the Dandenong Ranges to rescue an injured mother and son after a tree branch fell on their home in Olinda on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were told the branch had crashed through the roof of the double story house, “extensively damaging the roof and home” which had trapped the woman and her young son.

A Belgrave police unit, who themselves were isolated due to fallen trees, then made their way on foot through the ranges to the injured pair who were separated from one another in the home.

The roads were then cleared where the pair could be brought to paramedics.

Lilydale SES crews rescue a driver trapped on a flooded road. Picture: Supplied

A total of 161,073 AusNet customers were without power at 5.30am on Thursday morning, as well as 11,792 customers with United Energy, 458 with Powercor and 810 with Jemena.

An AusNet spokesperson said they did not expect power to be restored in some homes until much later on Thursday.

“Sever weather has caused power outages across the state. A large number of our customers are without power and are unlikely to have power restored until late tomorrow,” they said.



“Keep away from fallen power lines and assume any wires are live.”

Powerlines across the road in Box Hill Nth brought down by tree to the left of shot. Clyde St near Dorking Rd.

No one on scene, nothing to alert anyone. Stay safe! #melbourneweatherpic.twitter.com/0CeeVojba3 — Simon Owens (@SimonOMelb) June 9, 2021

In the past 12 hours there have been 2915 SES call outs across Victoria, with 2376 of those for fallen trees and 393 for building damage.

At 1am the Lilydale SES unit in Melbourne’s east was forced to “cease all non urgent operations” due to high demand for help.

The unit has responded to 463 call outs overnight.

Mount William in the Grampians recorded the strongest wind gust in the state at 115km/h, while 111km/h gusts lashed the coast at Wilsons Promontory and Puckapunyal, and 104km/h winds hit Kilmore Gap.

In Melbourne, 91km/h gusts caused massive waves to hit St Kilda harbour, with 87km/h and 85km/h winds howling through Moorabbin and Melbourne airports.

WARNING - SEVERE WEATHER - Victoria



The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Weather Warning for Central, North Central, West and South Gippsland and parts of South West, Northern Country, North East and Wimmera Forecast Districts.



More details at https://t.co/lROoPY9Qkhpic.twitter.com/mtVEJ1sW0n — VICSES News (@vicsesnews) June 9, 2021

The Department of Transport urged Victorian drivers to be cautious after hundreds of roads were affected by flooding and fallen trees overnight.

High winds have caused trees to fall on Williamsons Road, Doncaster and Moorooduc Highway, Mornington, while the Princes Highway at Bairnsdale was closed due to flooding and the Maroondah Highway between Narbethong and Healesville was also closed.

The Great Alpine Road remained shut between Mount Little Dick Road in Bruthen and Sandy Creek Road in Ensay due to significant rainfall and the risk of landslides.

At Ringwood East, buses were replacing trains between Lilydale and Ringwood after a large tree came down on an overhead structure causing significant damage.

The Cranbourne and Pakenham lines were also experiencing delays after a tree branch fell across railway lines at Dandenong.

Trains were not stopping at Sandown Park after flooding overnight, with shuttle buses being organised and passengers advised to use Springvale or Noble Park stations.

John Street in Lilydale beneath the rail bridge was closed due to flooding. Picture: Facebook

Victoria Police also urged drivers to be cautious, issuing a warning about “treacherous slippery road conditions”.

They said the Dandenong Ranges and Yarra Ranges had been “extensively impacted by fallen trees”, while officers had received reports throughout the northwest of Melbourne of trees over roads, downed power lines and slippery roads

They said the Hepburn, Moorabool and Ballarat areas had also been hit by many fallen trees across roads.

“We’re asking motorists to please remain vigilant behind the wheel and to stay off the roads in the extreme weather if possible,” Victoria Police said.

“Please keep an eye out for police who will be managing traffic management points at different points on the roads and other emergency service personnel working to clear debris from the roads.”

Massive waves hit Williamstown beach. Picture: ElwynF3011/Twitter

Victorians were told to brace for the wild weather earlier in the week ahead of an polar cold front sweeping through the state bringing damaging gusts and possible major flooding.

Weather bureau senior meteorologist Kevin Parkyn said rainfall on Wednesday would be widespread across Gippsland and other parts of the state, intensifying during the evening and into Thursday.

Falls of 20mm to 50mm were expected, saturating the water catchments.

“As the rainfall intensifies Wednesday night into Thursday, that’s when we’re really concerned, because the rain rates will be heavy enough for flash flooding through Gippsland, particularly the foothills,” Mr Parkyn said.



By about midday Thursday, rainfall across the region could total 100mm and even as much as 200mm in more elevated areas, he said.

Severe weather warnings for damaging winds and heavy rainfall remain in place for parts of the state, along with a dozen flood warnings and a road weather alert for Melbourne.

Originally published as Wild storms wreak havoc across Victoria