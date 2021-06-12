A dramatic police chase that started in Brisbane's north has ended in the heart of the city's busy South Bank precinct, with a woman clipped by a car and a man fleeing on foot.

The incident began about 9.30am after a man was spotted attempting to steal money from a till at a business in Sandgate.

Moments later, police say the man jumped in a taxi and headed west towards Bracken Ridge.

The taxi, which was being tracked by police, pulled over on Gympie Rd in Chermside where the man is said to have fled from the vehicle.

He then forced entry into another car.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman could not confirm if the car's driver was inside the vehicle or if the car was stationary at the time.

Multiple police crews tracked the man before unsuccessfully deploying tyre spikes in a bid to stop him fleeing.

The police spokeswoman said officers believed the man had again changed vehicles somewhere between Gympie Rd and Rode Rd in Chermside.

The dramatic joyride eventually ended at South Bank, with a stolen car found near the South Bank Railway Station, but the hunt for the driver continues.

Police say the man behind the wheel drove at speeds in excess of 90km/h through Grey Street.

He drove along the footpath in several streets, including when he clipped a woman walking along Countess St at about 10.20am.

The woman was not injured.

Police located the stolen car abandoned behind the Southbank Railway Station, however it's believed the man fled on foot.

Crews of traffic police and general duties officers continue to search for the man.

Originally published as Wild police chase hits 90km/h in busy South Bank street