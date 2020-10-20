Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Wild brawl erupts at engagement party

20th Oct 2020 8:20 AM

 

Three men, including a groom-to-be, have been taken to hospital after violence erupted at an engagement party at a Sydney home.

Police were called to the house in Riverstone, in Sydney's northwest, following reports of an "physical altercation" involving up to 10 people around 8pm on Sunday.

7 News reports the backyard brawl began among guests who had gathered at the house to celebrate the engagement of couple Daniel Sinnerton and Jessica Yardley.

Police said three men, aged 31, 28 and 27, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening head injuries and have since been discharged.

One of those injured men is believed to be the groom, Mr Sinnerton.

Police said no arrests have been made but a crime scene has been set up at the house. A hammer was among items seized from the property.

People who were involved in the brawl are reportedly refusing to tell police what happened, according to The Daily Telegraph.

 

Police were called to a couple's engagement party. Picture: 7 News
Police were called to a couple's engagement party. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Police were called to a report of an altercation at the property in Sydney's northwest. Picture: 7News
Police were called to a report of an altercation at the property in Sydney's northwest. Picture: 7News

 

A neighbour told 7 News she saw guests "bolt" from the scene after the incident started.

"We just heard a little bit of yelling and screaming," the neighbour, Ange House, said.

The mother of the injured groom-to-be spoke to media after arriving at the property today.

"I'm feeling p****d off. So is the whole family," the mother said.

Police said they were still looking to speak to witnesses.

 

Originally published as Wild brawl erupts at engagement party

More Stories

Show More
brawl engagement party injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient dies after untrained ‘wardie’ had to do CPR

        Premium Content Patient dies after untrained ‘wardie’ had to do CPR

        Health A wardsman has been left traumatised after he was forced to jump in and help a nurse perform CPR on a patient in the emergency department of a major southeast...

        Friends take up battle after life taken too soon

        Premium Content Friends take up battle after life taken too soon

        News A young Ipswich dad’s sudden death has prompted action

        Need v greed: What motivated Ipswich fraudsters

        Premium Content Need v greed: What motivated Ipswich fraudsters

        News Desperation can sometimes drive people into low acts that only make things worse

        HEARTWARMING: How Laidley rescue dog found loving new home

        Premium Content HEARTWARMING: How Laidley rescue dog found loving new home

        Pets & Animals A LAIDLEY rescue dog has found its furever home after being posted for adoption on...