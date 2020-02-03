Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Family Fun

Wiggles confirm Ipswich shows

Darren Hallesy
, darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH, get ready!

The Wiggles are coming to the Ipswich Civic Centre as part of their Fun and Games Tour!

This never before seen show will see Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony singing and dancing their way around Australia with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

Creator of The Wiggles and Blue Wiggle Anthony said "The Fun and Games Tour is a truly wonderful show and I can't wait for our fans to experience it! You'll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones!

"The show will highlight different styles of dance that go with different styles of music. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjo, guitars, bagpipes and singing. We hope to see you there!"

This is your chance to experience all the fun of The Wiggles show in person.

With so many sold out shows last year, you better get a wiggle on and get your seat fast as tickets to the Fun and Games Tour will sell like hot potatoes!

Tickets for three shows at the Ipswich Civic Centre at 10am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday April 15th go on sale at 10am Thursday, and are expected to be in high demand.

children's entertainment ipswich civic centre wiggles
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Former MP’s tilt for council over before it began

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Former MP’s tilt for council over before it began

        News Former state MP Ian Rickuss has pulled out of the council elections, but not before taking a parting shot at the sitting council.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 2:00 PM
        Learn to play the bagpipes

        premium_icon Learn to play the bagpipes

        News Learn to play the bagpipes and make friends

        Shopkeeper hit with broom in fruit juice robbery

        premium_icon Shopkeeper hit with broom in fruit juice robbery

        News Service station struggle ends with woman being struck on the face

        Ipswich, are your valuables safe?

        premium_icon Ipswich, are your valuables safe?

        News Police are urging residents to keep their valuables safe.