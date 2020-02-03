Wiggles confirm Ipswich shows

IPSWICH, get ready!

The Wiggles are coming to the Ipswich Civic Centre as part of their Fun and Games Tour!

This never before seen show will see Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony singing and dancing their way around Australia with all their Wiggly Friends; Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and newest Wiggly Friend; Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

Creator of The Wiggles and Blue Wiggle Anthony said "The Fun and Games Tour is a truly wonderful show and I can't wait for our fans to experience it! You'll hear all the classic songs you love plus new ones!

"The show will highlight different styles of dance that go with different styles of music. Children will see and hear drums, keyboards, banjo, guitars, bagpipes and singing. We hope to see you there!"

This is your chance to experience all the fun of The Wiggles show in person.

With so many sold out shows last year, you better get a wiggle on and get your seat fast as tickets to the Fun and Games Tour will sell like hot potatoes!

Tickets for three shows at the Ipswich Civic Centre at 10am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday April 15th go on sale at 10am Thursday, and are expected to be in high demand.