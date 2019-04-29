Wife's generous spirit lives on through lunch

GIVING: Mark Heuston with one of several baskets of goods for the Lisa's Lunches program, in honour of his late wife.

GIVING: Mark Heuston with one of several baskets of goods for the Lisa's Lunches program, in honour of his late wife. Rob Williams

LIFE is slowly returning from a blur for Mark Heuston, who has lived in survival mode for months since his wife died.

In late 2017, his wife Lisa's battle with cancer came to the worst end, leaving behind a young family.

Her fighting and generous spirit, however, lives on through Lisa's Lunches; a volunteer program making life easer for others.

"It's a real testimony to the person she was and a reflection in all the things she believed in,” Mark said.

"She'd rather suffer herself than see other people suffer.

"She'd give you the shirt off her back.”

Jacqui Martin, one of the Lisa's Lunches volunteers, says people have dropped off bags of food and cash to help make a difference.

"It tells me that, in Ipswich, if you give people something to do they'll get behind it and do it; it's great,” she said.

For Mark, life is slowly returning to normal after a tough 2018.

"It was really about survival,” he said.

"It was all a bit of a blur, a lot of it was adrenaline but you don't ever get over it.

"There's lows and highs and at the end of the day life is still good; it's just different.”

Mark believes Lisa's Lunches will make the lives of people suffering from cancer a little easier.

"It can be isolating for people, a lot of people don't know how to react.,” he said. Visit Loving on Lisa on Facebook for more.