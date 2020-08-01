Wife of Ipswich man with COVID-19 also tests positive

THE wife of the Ipswich man who was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday is Queensland's latest confirmed case.

Health Minister Steven Miles said she is the only new case in the state today as Queenslanders rushed to get tested.

She works at the Bolton Clarke aged care facility in Pinjarra Hills.

The facility, which is home to 105 residents looked after by 150 staff, was already in lock down.

It's believed her husband, from Bellbird Park, came into contact with relatives who dined at a Sunnybank restaurant last week at the same time as the identified positive case announced earlier this week.

Mr Miles said 11,561 people across the state got tested yesterday, which was a new record for Queensland.

He urged anyone feeling unwell to get tested.

"It says that people, particularly on the south side and out towards Ipswich, did what we asked them to and that was go and get tested," he said.

"There's no need to panic."

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said the Ipswich couple who tested positive in the past two days have been "model citizens."

She said they had done their part in minimising the spread with the man getting tested even before news broke of the two teenagers who returned from Melbourne and later tested positive.

"(They've been) unbelievably fantastic," she said.

"Her husband actually went and got himself tested because he was unwell before any of this was out there in the community.

"He was a really fantastic person. Similarly with his partner."