Wife leads cops to husband’s drug stash, cannabis plants

The wife of a Lockyer Waters man showed police her husband’s drug stash, cannabis plants and utensils during a raid when he wasn’t home, a court has heard.

Police searched Brendan Karl Jenkins’ home on March 5 just before 11pm, with his wife assisting police in the search.

During the raid, police uncovered eight cannabis plants in pots near the swimming pool, along with fertilisers, herbicides, and hoses.

In a kitchen cupboard, 68 grams of cannabis was found in a jar, along with some seeds, while in the bedroom police found an instruction book on how to grow cannabis.

When police searched the back-patio area, they came across multiple smoking pipes that had a strong smell of cannabis along with an unregistered and unsecured air rifle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor detailed the case at the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 29.

He said during the search police also found numerous rounds of ammunition in the shed, but none matched the aforementioned weapon.

It was revealed that Jenkins did not have a weapons licence and the gun was not registered to him, sergeant Windsor said.

“On March 8, police spoke with the defendant about the matter, but he declined to participate in an interview, he said.

Jenkins, 33, was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client was married with six kids and worked in the earth moving industry.

“He does suffer from a chronic back pain condition, which causes him trouble getting to sleep, so he’s self-medicating for that,” Mr Ryan said.

“He’s gone cold-turkey since the offences arose and he’s staying off drugs. It’s been several years since his last lot of offences in 2016.”

Jenkins pleaded guilty to seven charges, which included possessing explosives, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapons category A, B or M.

Magistrate Graham Osborne convicted and fined Jenkins.

He was fiend $1200 for all offences and a conviction was recorded.