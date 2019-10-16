Wife killer ‘will likely die in jail’ after life sentence

A man who killed his wife in a ‘frenzied knife attack’ on Anzac Day last year will likely die in jail after being sentenced to life in prison

A man who killed his wife in a ‘frenzied knife attack’ on Anzac Day last year will likely die in jail after being sentenced to life in prison

AN Alice Springs man who killed his wife in a 'frenzied knife attack' on Anzac Day last year will likely die in jail after being sentenced to life in prison.

Norbert Mulladad, 59, penetrated Pamela Mulladad's heart with a knife and called family members to say she was dead instead of calling an ambulance for help.

Mrs Mulladad was described as the "matriarch" of her family following the seven-day trial where a jury found the accused guilty of murder.

Shane Mulladad, who is the son of the deceased, presented a picture of his mother in court and in a victim impact statement said she was "everything" to him.

"She was kind, happy and funny … I think about what happened to her every day … when I hear the music she used to play it reminds me of her," he said.

"Coming back to court has brought it all back for me and I keep dreaming about her."

The court previously heard when Mulladad woke his wife on the day of her murder, she allegedly told him that she "didn't want him anymore".

Crown prosecutor Stephen Robson said Mulladad threw the weapon away as he walked to the Alice Springs Police Station to ask if she was still alive.

A police officer asked Mulladad why he believed his wife was dead and he replied "because I stabbed her", the court was told. He was arrested shortly after.

"He did absolutely nothing to help save her life … he meant to kill her, the job was done and he simply walked off telling everybody what he'd just done," Mr Robson said.

"He continued to put that knife into the deceased nine times. He persisted in that attack despite [her] attempts to defend herself and protect herself."

Defence barrister Jon Tippett QC said he was sorry for the family of the deceased and said Mulladad might die in jail.

Acting Justice Dean Mildren said Mulladad waited for the opportunity to kill the deceased.

"She told you to f**k off and you then waited for the opportunity to kill her," he said.

"There is only one available penalty and that is that you be sentenced to prison for life."

The court heard Mulladad had a lengthy criminal history involving various assaults.

Mulladad was convicted and sentenced to life in jail with a non-parole period of 20 years.

"You will be 79 years of age before you can be considered for parole so the likelihood is that you will in fact die in prison," Justice Mildren said.