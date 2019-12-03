Wife forced to sell home after husband’s murder

THE grieving widow of a murdered bikie has been forced to put their palatial riverfront Gold Coast home up for "urgent" sale after she was sued by a Gold Coast mortgage broker who is awaiting trial for cocaine dealing.

The late Shane Anthony Ross with his wife Alexandra Leigh Ross.

Alexandra Leigh Ross, from Coomera, widow of Comanchero bikie Shane Anthony Ross who was shot dead during a clandestine meeting at a Tallebudgera park on October 18, has been slapped with a $601,162 lawsuit by a company owned by George Boulos, 44, from Surfers Paradise, who is separately charged with dealing drugs.

Shortly before his death, Ross was convicted in Campbelltown Local Court for his role in a sophisticated luxury car fraud syndicate.

The fresh claim, filed in the District Court in Brisbane last week, alleges Mrs Ross owes the money because she and her husband, and his clothing company Monstr Pty Ltd, borrowed cash from Boulos's company Fast Capital Pty Ltd in January 2017.

Money is allegedly owed on the Ross’ Coomera home.

She allegedly signed a mortgage over her half-share of the $1.5m Coomera home she shared with her husband to secure the loan, and a guarantee the loan would be repaid, the claim states. The loan was due to be repaid on April 29 but Monstr "has refused, neglected or otherwise failed to repay the loan", the claim states.

The claim is also seeking the money be repaid by Mr Ross's estate, and by his company Monstr.

Inside the Brindabella Close house. Picture: Supplied

Fast Capital slapped Mr and Mrs Ross with notices to sell their Brindabella Close home on March 7, then a month later Fast Capital issued a formal notice requiring the couple to hand over their home.

But Mrs Ross remained in possession of the five-bedroom house until at least November 19, the claim states.

The couple were paying interest of 2 per cent per month, rising to 4 per cent a month if they failed to repay by April.

The amazing view from the Coomera home.

The loan was originally for just $250,000, but in November last year the couple borrowed a further $200,000, court documents state.

Outside of court, real estate records show the home was put up for sale on November 28 and advertisements list it as "immediate sale required".

The Brindabella Close home is now up for sale.

Boulos, the sole owner of Fast Capital, was committed to stand trial in August on more than 180 charges related to dealing thousands of dollars worth of cocaine from his Southport office, including a charge of trafficking.

No court date has been set for hearing the mortgage case and no defence has been filed.