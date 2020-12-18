Woman doused in acid for fighting off gang rapists

A man has been arrested for brutally attacking his own wife after losing a bet and arranging for her to be gang raped by his friends.

A gambling addict in India doused his wife with acid because she refused to let his friends gang rape her after he lost a bet, according to reports.

The 36-year-old man had sent his 30-year-old wife of 10 years to be raped by his gambling acquaintances several times since October, the UK's Independent reported.

"If she ever resisted the sexual exploitation, her husband would beat her and hold her hostage," police official Rajesh Kumar Jha told the news outlet.

On Saturday, the man threw acid at his wife, who managed to escape to her parents' and alerted social activist Deepak Singh, who took her to a police station, the Times of India reported.

The husband was arrested the following evening.

"The victim, while narrating her ordeal to police officials, alleged that her husband used to physically torture her as she could not become a mother due to her husband's alcoholism," police told the news outlet.

The husband has been booked on multiple charges, including acid attack, gang rape, domestic violence and wrongful confinement, the Independent reported.

The couple have not been named due to laws protecting the identity of victims of sexual crimes.

News of the horrific crime comes amid a coronavirus lockdown period that has resulted in a nearly twofold rise in gender-based violence, according to the National Commission for Women, the outlet reported.

The commission recorded 587 domestic violence complaints in India between March 23 and April 16, a 45 per cent spike from the previous 25 days between February 27 and March 22.

*For 24-hour domestic and sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

