Widow’s remarkable gesture to palliative care program

Erin Sanewski (pictured with late husband Brandon) has thrown her support behind volunteer program Lisa’s Lunches.

THE WIDOW of Brandon Gray-Sanewski has made a remarkable gesture of kindness amid a time filled with heartbreak and grief.

Founder of Lisa’s Lunches Jacqui Martin revealed on Thursday that Erin Gray-Sanewski had donated funds to the group in the wake of her husband’s passing last month.

The young couple reportedly received a Palliative Care Box from the volunteer program while Mr Gray-Sanewski was cared for at Ipswich Hospital.

The boxes are an initiative of the program named in memory Mrs Martin’s friend Lisa Heuston, who died at the same hospital in 2017 following a battle with cervical cancer.

Mr and Mrs Gray-Sanewski made headlines last month after the lovebirds married following a three-day rush to organise a wedding.

Lisa's Lunches organiser Jacqui Martin and Palliative Care Nurse Unit Manager Melanie McBain.

The 28-year-old tragically died on January 17 following a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

It is understood the illness turned terminal when his body rejected donor lungs.

Mrs Martin said she was unaware the couple had received a package until she was contacted by Mrs Gray-Sanewski in recent weeks.

“I don’t know who (the boxes) go to, but I hand them over to the staff and the staff give them out,” she said.

“[Erin] said it was a beautiful surprise and thanked us for the box.”

The boxes were first introduced to the hospital by Palliative Care Nurse Unit Manager Melanie McBain in a bid to comfort loved ones keeping a bedside vigil.

About twenty palliative care boxes have been distributed since the initiative first begun.

Brandon Sanewski tragically passed away at Ipswich Hospital Palliative Care Unit last month.

Mrs Martin said the program did not typically accept financial donations.

“I went out and did a big shop of the things I needed, and I sent [Mrs Gray-Sanewski) a photo to show her what I got with her help,” she said.

“I thought it was just really thoughtful that she would think outside her pain to thank someone else for something that they had done.”

Mrs Martin estimated about 99 per cent of goods came from community donations.

“They literally drop stuff off because I have a collection bin outside the front of my house,” she said.

“I’m just glad I can do something that’s practical. I want to do something that actually makes a difference.”

The palliative care boxes contain an array of goods for loved ones keeping a bedside vigil at Ipswich Hospital.

Mrs Martin hoped the initiative inspires others to undertake similar acts of kindness.

“Cancer and death are something that’s really difficult for people to have conversations around,” she said.

“People just want to talk sometimes and while we can’t solve their problems, we can certainly listen to them.”

Mrs Martin said her dear friend Lisa would have loved to have been part of the initiative.

“I feel a little bit overwhelmed at times, I’m just one person. But I’m following my heart.”

She thanked the community for their continued support and “amazing efforts”.

For more information or to donate goods, visit Lisa’s Lunches on social media.

To become an organ donor visit Donate Life at www.donatelife.gov.au