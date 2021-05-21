Widower’s heartbreaking message to reckless drivers

Not one day goes by without Colin Caudell replaying the trauma of seeing his wife killed in his mind.

The Sunshine Coast man has counted each painful moment he's spent without her as May marks 100 months since her tragic death.

Suzanne Caudell was killed by a B-double truck speeding through roadworks on the Bruce Highway near Marlborough in 2013.

The pair were working together when Mr Caudell said he could hear over the radio that a truck was approaching at speed.

"Suzanne and also the water truck driver were messaging the truck driver to alert him that the roadworks would stay open and not to speed on his approach," he said.

"But for some unknown reason he decided to drive along the footpath and he was travelling at 106km/h in a 60km/h zone."

What happened next altered Mr Caudell's life forever.

"The next minute she disappeared into a cloud of dust," he said.

"When the dust had settled Suzanne was lying about 50m away in the middle of the road as if she was fast asleep."

Mr Caudell has since fought tirelessly to advocate for road safety to ensure no other person went through the same nightmare.

He said the tragic incident had completely changed him and his two sons.

"There is not a day go by without the trauma replaying in my mind in some shape or form," he said.

Colin Caudell and his wife Suzanne.

"My boys who live in Melbourne are mentally affected by the fact that their mother, who always wanted to see them get married, never had the chance to do that.

"Suzanne was more than just a traffic controller. She was a mother and she had a right to be able to come home at the end of the day and be part of those boys' lives."

Mr Caudell has made a submission to the draft National Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, which represents the commitment of all governments to set out a path of action to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes on Australian roads.

He said this year was off to a shocking start, with a 27 per cent increase in the number of road deaths across the country compared to the same period in 2020.

"The draft National Road Safety Strategy had a goal of reducing road accidents and deaths from road accidents by 50 per cent," he said.

"It also has a target of zero road deaths by 2050, we aren't in any way close to meeting these targets if we don't change driver behaviour in regard to speeding.

"That's why I'm waging war on speeding drivers."

Mr Caudell said point-to-point screen cameras and harsher penalties were two examples of solutions which could help reduce deaths.

"Losing my wife in a road accident was devastating, but how many more wives, husbands, sons and daughters, neighbours, friends must we lose before we make a change?

"Speed is the common denominator in the accidents and fatalities - if we can all just slow down, we can avert many accidents and so many needless deaths.

"Changing community behaviour to save one life at a time, one day at a time, is going to take more than one man's fight. Fatality Free Friday reminds us of the need for every driver, every motorist every road user to slow down, and save a life."

Fatality Free Friday, on May 28, is a national campaign to highlight the need for the whole community to actively change their behaviour on the road for at least one day.

Travis Schultz, principal of law firm Travis Schultz and Partners.

Sunshine Coast compensation lawyer Travis Schultz said he was all too familiar with the heartbreaking outcomes of speeding drivers on local roads.

Mr Schultz has represented several surviving victims of road accidents, including Mr Caudell, and the loved ones of people who've died needlessly in road accidents because of a reckless motorist.

"Colin's story is absolutely devastating. To lose his wife in a terrible incident, and then count every month since this event while watching the road toll climb around you is unimaginable," he said.

"It means your loved one's death hasn't made anyone stop and think, nor the next person killed after that, or the next.

"Our loved ones are dying and we're not slowing down to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Mr Schultz said he hoped the messages of heartbreak from Colin Caudell and other families could prompt a change in driver behaviour.

"It's my greatest hope to never again have to represent a bereaved widow, mother, father or son and daughter to claim compensation from a fatal road accident," he said.

"In our busy and distracted lives it's easy to forget about the consequences that a moment of inattention on the roads can cause.

"In a moment of distraction, it's not just the person we hit who pays a price. Let's change behaviour, starting today."