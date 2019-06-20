Widow sues over multimillion-dollar wish list

The widow of mining magnate Ken Talbot has detailed the business plans and property ownership that fell through due to what she claims was negligence on his lawyer's part.

Amanda Talbot, from Bulimba in inner Brisbane, also claims she has been deprived of a $12 million villa in Italy's Lake Como, a $3.1 million Shanghai apartment and an $8.5 million prime riverfront home in Brisbane's Bulimba.

Mrs Talbot does not yet have to plead the total value of her alleged loss, the court heard.

Her husband had estimated assets worth $1.1 billion at the time of his death.

Mr Boyd was hired by Mr Talbot from 1995 until his death and became administrator of his estate from June 2012.

Mrs Talbot alleges the 2002 will Mr Boyd wrote was not appropriate for Mr Talbot's circumstances and that a new will, which had been drafted by legal counsel and sent to Mr Boyd a year before her husband's shock 2010, would have been more beneficial to her.

The draft will was never executed before his death.

In her January 18 claim, made public by the court this week, Mrs Talbot alleges that she and her late husband planned to conduct a charter business with jets he bought between 2007 and 2010.

A Learjet 60 corporate jet similar to the one purchased by Ken Talbot before his death in 2010.

She states that Mr Talbot acquired two aircraft, a Global 5000 for $40-50 million and a Learjet 60XR for $16-20 million, as well as a long-term lease of a hangar at Brisbane Airport for about $5.6 million before his death in a plane crash in the Congo in 2010.

The entire board of the Sundance Resources mining company was on the plane, which was used because Mr Talbot's private jet was unable to land on the airstrip.

Mr Talbot also put a $5 million deposit on a third Bombardier Express aircraft to fly to business meetings, she claims.

Mrs Talbot alleges that because of the way Mr Boyd has handled Mr Talbot's estate, she has been deprived of the opportunity to purchase hangar and aircraft and commence a charter operation.

"Mrs Talbot cannot presently further particularise her loss and damage until disclosure has occurred and expert reports have been obtained," the claim states.

She also alleges she has been deprived of the gift of Villa Calvi as intended by Mr Talbot in his will, due to Mr Boyd's failure to arrange for a will or other testamentary documentation to be prepared and executed.

Mrs Talbot alleges this loss is worth $12.4 million.

Mr Talbot acquired Villa Calvi on Lake Como, near Milan Italy for about $22 million in December 2007, the claim states.

Ken Talbot’s wife Amanda in 2007

She also alleges she has been deprived of the gift of Mr Talbot's half interest in a $3.1 million Shanghai apartment and an $8.5 million prime riverfront home in Bulimba "as intended by Mr Talbot by reason of the failure of Mr Boyd to arrange for a will or other testamentary document to be prepared to give effect to such intention".

The claim also states Mr Talbot was charged with 35 counts of making corrupt payments to a Queensland government minister, Gordon Nuttall, thereby exposing him to the possibility of a term of imprisonment.

Mr Talbot left 30 per cent of his wealth to a charitable foundation, and his two older children from a previous marriage, Liam and Courtney, each received 24 per cent, with the remainder divided between Mrs Talbot and her two daughters Alexandra and Claudia.

The estate includes an apartment in Paris, near the Arc de Triomphe.

Mr Boyd's firm Boyd Legal has been ordered to file its defence by August 9, and to disclose copies of professional indemnity insurance as well as any further application to strike out Mrs Talbot's claim.

The case is set down for a hearing on September 20 before Justice Peter Applegarth.