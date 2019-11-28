Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The trawler Night Raider.Photo: Graeme Marlow
The trawler Night Raider.Photo: Graeme Marlow
News

Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
28th Nov 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE widow whose husband vanished when his trawler sank after leaving Urangan marina sobbed in court as she was sentenced for breaking regulations on the doomed vessel.

Trudy Sainty appeared in court as the sole director of Marellen, which managed the trawler known as Night Raider.

Her husband, veteran professional fisherman Grant Sainty, 60, was the skipper on board the boat when it stopped responding after it left Hervey Bay about three years ago, leading to an extensive air and sea search which found no trace of the three men on board.

Port Macquarie father of six Doug Hunt was on board as well as a 24-year-old man.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard that the Night Raider was required to have a certified master and engineer or one person who held both qualifications on the vessel at all times.

Mr Sainty held a skipper qualification, but no engineering qualification, the court heard.

While Sainty was the sole director of the company, her husband had been responsible for hiring the crews on the boat, the court heard.

It was not alleged the crewing of the vehicle contributed to the sinking.

The court heard the impact of the incident had a catastrophic toll on the company, with the loss of its principal source of income with the vessel and with Sainty losing her husband.

The court heard she had managed the company for 15 years before the tragedy.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said it was a tragic case with not just the livelihood but her partner.

Sainty was convicted and fined $10,800.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns aired over Swifts Sports Club redevelopment

        premium_icon Concerns aired over Swifts Sports Club redevelopment

        News Concerns have been raised about the extent of community consultation held by Swifts Sports Club as they seek feedback on their plans to buy their Booval site

        Modern facilities set for caravan park as approval granted

        premium_icon Modern facilities set for caravan park as approval granted

        Council News Council has given the tick of approval.

        Bus company operator caught with illegal police radar

        premium_icon Bus company operator caught with illegal police radar

        News Police find illegal device in speeding bus operator's car.

        ‘Eat chips’: Aussies living on $15 a day

        ‘Eat chips’: Aussies living on $15 a day

        News Young people are dropping out of their studies as they struggle

        • 28th Nov 2019 4:44 AM