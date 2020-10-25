30k lighting strikes, widespread damage in massive storm

A tree has fallen on a man in Ipswich leaving him fighting for life, as wild weather continues to batter the state's southeast.

Paramedics were called to the incident, off Hume Street in Karalee, at 1pm Sunday.

The man was taken to the Princess Alexandra hospital under lights and sirens in a serious but stable condition, the Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It comes as widespread power outages are impacting parts of Brisbane, Ipswich and the Somerset region after severe thunderstorms smashed into southeast Queensland.

Energex was reporting more than 10,811 customers in Ipswich without power and 4835 in Brisbane and the Somerset region. There were about 1150 homes without power on the Sunshine Coast after the cell hit.

Severe storms are striking the south-east with lightning, giant hail, violent winds and torrential rain. @9NewsQueensland vision is amazing. Stay safe! We're live at the special time of five o'clock with the latest @9NewsQueensland @heinkealex @GarryYoungberry report #9NewsAt5 pic.twitter.com/1QlO7gnxlh — Jonathan Uptin (@Jonathan_Uptin) October 25, 2020

The State Emergency Service has received reports of fallen powerlines and trees around the state's southeast, including damage to power lines and roofs in Ipswich.

A car has been crushed by a tree that fell in Mt Ommaney this afternoon.

"Golf-ball sized" hail stones have been reported near Ipswich and Acacia Ridge.

Fallen trees are blocking the Brisbane Valley Hwy between Moombra and Wivenhoe Hill.

A car has been smashed by a fallen tree in Mount Omaney.

Underwood residents were hit with a major blast of rain and wind which knocked out power lines on the corner of Logan and Springwood Rds just before 1.30pm.

Emergency crews were called to the area to turn off power and divert traffic around the intersection which is now closed.

Lightning hit a tree on the corner felling the powerlines.

Traffic is banking up and cannot turn from Logan Rd into Springwood Rd to join the M1 into Brisbane.

Drivers are being diverted along a service road to Eight Miles Plains to get onto the M1 or told to head south to Springwood.

Power was out in Underwood after lightning hit this tree on the corner of Logan and Springwood Rds at Underwood just after 1pm.

Energex crews were at the scene and it is expected there will be no power in that area for at least three hours.

Energex said there were 30,000 lighting strikes across the southeast since 12pm with 17,894 customers without power at 2.30pm.

Thunder clouds over the southern-western outskirts of Brisbane just after 245pm.

Ipswich was the worst hit with 10,811 properties without power. There were 4835 properties without power in Brisbane and 1151 at Sunshine Coast.

There were 448 properties without power in Redlands and 395 in Logan still waiting for the power to return.

Energex said power was likely to be switched back on in the Brisbane region before 3pm.

Hail has fallen in Acacia Ridge. Picture: Supplied

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that storms were expected into the night after the first lot passed over the southeast at 1.35pm.

The thunderstorms affected Redland City islands including Macleay Island and there were high winds recorded at Victoria Point and at Point Lookout.

South Stradbroke Island also copped a beating.

BOM is warning of a very dangerous thunderstorm in southeast Queensland.

"Other severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near southern Lake Wivenhoe. "They are forecast to affect Mount Nebo and Highvale by 2:05pm and Brisbane CBD and Samford by 2:35pm.

"Damaging, locally destructive winds, large, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

A severe thunderstorm is causing damage across the Ipswich and Brisbane regions.

It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning at 12.14pm for Ipswich and parts of Logan, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley and Brisbane City Council areas.

"The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 12.10pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton," BOM warns.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the east to southeast.

"They are forecast to affect Laidley and Marburg by 12:40pm and Ipswich and Amberley by 1:10pm.

A severe storm warning issued this afternoon by the Bureau of Meteorology.

"Large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

It comes after large parts of Queensland were warned of dangerous thunderstorms producing large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding this afternoon.

A severe storm warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 11am stretching from Gatton north to Yeppoon.

It warns that: "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

"Locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Kingaroy, Biloela, Gatton, Kilcoy, Laidley, Lowood, Mount Morgan and Nanango."

A severe storm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 11am Sunday.

It comes as Higgins Storm Chasing issues a warning for very dangerous supercell storms and severe storms this Tuesday.,

Higgins says "large to giant hail with damaging to destructive winds could cause extensive damage to homes and property".

⛈️ Thunderstorm forecast for today (Sunday) ⛈️

Severe storms likely for large parts of #Qld today. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible with severe storm development. First warning about to be sent! For warnings: https://t.co/C2tHcOK6XT #QLDWeather pic.twitter.com/qkYyEAENAg — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 25, 2020

It comes after storms smashed through large parts of the southeast yesterday afternoon with 74mm of rain recorded in an hour in Brisbane's south and residents warned of flash flooding.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said the thunderstorms, which started about 1pm, brought heavy falls to pockets of Greater Brisbane, Moreton Bay and the Gold Coast.

The heavy falls in Brisbane yesterday are expected to continue across the week. Picture: Richard Gosling

A total of 92mm of rainfall was recorded in Camp Hill by 5pm yesterday, with a whopping 74mm falling between 3pm and 4pm. By 5pm, Carindale had recorded 53mm, Beachmere in Moreton Bay received 50mm, Benobble in the Gold Coast Hinterland took in 36mm, and 32mm of rain had hit Brisbane.

Mr Markworth said a new trough moving through western Queensland would bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms again from Sunday afternoon.

"It's expected to be pretty active again (Sunday) from the afternoon," he said.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said it was possible the storms could be severe.

"We do have a possibility of severe thunderstorms over Brisbane, including the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, and that extends up to about Cairns where that is possible," she said.

"(Severe thunderstorms) are more likely around the Central Highlands and Coalfields."

Brisbane reached a top of 27C yesterday but temperatures were expected to be slightly above average across today.

Brisbane is forecast to reach a maximum temperature of 29C today and tomorrow.

There is a high chance of showers continuing in Brisbane through until the middle of next week.

WHERE IT FELL

Brisbane area

Camp Hill - 99mm

Carbrook (Riedel Rd) - 60mm

Beachmere (Riversleigh Rd) - 56mm

Carindale - 56mm

Burbank - 53mm

Mansfield - 52mm

Chandler Bacton Rd - 41mm

Rose Creek Rd - 43mm

Caboolture (Pumicestone Road) - 40mm

Redcliffe - 37mm

Strathpine (Gympie Rd) - 33mm

Rothwell - 32mm

Sunshine Coast

Beachmere (St Smith Rd) - 48

Coolabine Creek - 43mm

Meridian Way - 40mm

West Woombye - 39

Moy Pocket - 38mm

Gold Coast

Flagstone Ck (Jimboomba) - 48mm

Forest Lake (Rachele Cl) - 47mm

Benobble 41mm

Bromfleet - 36mm