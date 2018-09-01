Menu
Wes Palmer / Skyepics.com.au
Wide open spaces for families to grow at Augustine Heights

1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
AUGUSTINE Heights is a welcoming community - perfect for families and investors.

In the heart of the Greater Springfield corridor, the suburb's wide-open parklands give your family space to grow.

Great schools, shops and transportation are all within walking distance, making Augustine Heights a special place to call home.

The suburb has been identified as one of Ipswich's most aspirational areas to live.

Ray White Goodna sales professional, Foziah Amiri said buyers looking to invest or live in Augustine Heights were looking for three things - public transport, schools and proximity to shopping facilities.

She said the suburb offered all that and more.

"The railway line to Springfield Central will be completed by the end of December and it will service Springfield, Brookwater and Augustine Heights," Ms Amiri said.

"Augustine Heights also has good bus services, and with the train coming soon it will have all three of these vital essentials that are on buyers' wish lists."

Augustine Heights boasts an active community and a wonderful lifestyle.

Enjoy the great outdoors and get fit with the free, 5km timed walks and runs every Saturday at Renahan Place.

Ms Amiri said the suburb was surrounded by nature, yet very close to the city.

Average house prices are between $500,000 and $560,000, with top prices up to $750,000.

"People are still finding some good bargains, especially when you look at the rental returns compared to the sale price," Ms Amiri said.

She said new homes and land packages with Queensland Government grants for first-home owners made the area popular with families.

 

SPOTLIGHT ON AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

 

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

HOUSE

 

UNIT

$545,898

                BUY

n/a

n/a

              RENT

n/a

 

 

CAPITAL GROWTH

Change in median sales price in:

Past 3 months

1.6%

12 months

2%

3 years

6%

5 years

9%

Annually (10 years)

n/a

 

 

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

27 days

 

 

 

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD

3.8 years

 

 

 

GROSS RENTAL YIELD

Houses

4%

Units

n/a

 

 

 

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population

4880

Average weekly household income

$2279

Median age

29

