Wide open race awaits in Division 7

CONTENDERS: Division 7 by-election candidates at pre-polling booth on Tuesday. Darren Baldwin, Mike McInnes, Jim McKee, Rochelle Caloon, Dave Martin, Greg Forster, Mark McConnell and a representative for David Austin. Wayne Firns and Mr Austin were not in attendance. Rob Williams

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

THE RACE to win the Division 7 by-election is as open as any divisional race in recent Ipswich political history.

Who of the nine candidates will win?

Ask a punter or a political tragic and they will hedge their bets or say they can't be sure.

But let's narrow it down with someone who will go on the record.

"If everyone who voted for Jim McKee at the last council election votes for him again this time he would probably win, because he got over 30% of the vote,” Blair MP Shayne Neumann said.

"But there was only two candidates then. Now there are nine. So he has to hope he can hang onto those votes.

"McKee has got more signs up than any candidate and he has them in better positions.

"He would normally be the front runner. He ran a fierce campaign against the current mayor at the last council election, but if he is interpreted by the voters as anti-Andrew Antoniolli that won't help him.

"This is an electorate where you would want to have socially progressive views, and that is where McKee, Darren Baldwin and Mark McConnell have an advantage.”

Mr Neumann said Darren Baldwin, who went within a whisker of winning Division 9 last year, has in his observation the second most signs up in the best locations.

"Baldwin has run a very strong grass roots campaign and is one of the most experienced campaigners,” Mr Neumann said.

"He probably has more support on the ground than the other candidates. He is getting strong support on the ground from people who would usually vote Labor.”

Mr Neumann said no candidate had spent a fortune on advertising but that Mark McConnnell and Mike McInnes had been the most prolific in that area.

"McConnell is a local and has worked hard in the campaign and has a profile from his work with Regional Development Australia and in housing,” he said.

"Greg Forster and David Martin both have a profile from their credible community engagement,” he added.

"I have known them both for decades, but it is a curious division for them to be running in for two people as philosophically conservative as they are.

"That division is probably Ipswich's most socially progressive. More people contact me from that division on taking action against climate change and on marriage equality than any other area in Ipswich.

"The Labor and Green vote is very high at a state and federal level and both those guys are on the right of the political spectrum.

"They will probably get support from social conservatives and some business support.”

Mr Neumann said that his feedback suggested that hairdresser David Austin had been working hard on the ground and had his share of support.

He said he had not seen any evidence that Wayne Firns or Rochelle Caloon would figure.

"Overall, I think seven of the nine candidates have a shot,” he said.

He said the campaigns of all candidates were yet to resonate.

"Whilst they are actively using social media, I don't think their social media has been as good as it could be,” he said.

"Some of their brochure-type materials are OK, some are terrible. Some are too wordy, and some are almost introductory type brochures which indicate they have very little profile in the community.”

"I don't think any candidate has captured the imagination of the division.

"The strongest campaigns I have seen on the ground so far have been from Baldwin and McConnell.”