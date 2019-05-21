Wide line treatment for busy highway to improve safety

The highway, between Yamanto and Springfield, will be given a wide line treatment.

WIDE centre lines have been installed on the Centenary Highway between Yamanto and Springfield Central in a boost for motorist safety.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the $893,000 project would improve safety for up to 10,500 motorists who travelled through this section of the Centenary Highway daily.

"These treatments provide additional separation between vehicles travelling in opposite directions, reducing the potential for head-on crashes,” Mr Madden said.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the works were part of the State Government's $1.92 billion, four-year road safety infrastructure program.

"It also adds to the $1.014 billion being delivered by the government in 2018/19 for infrastructure across Ipswich,” Ms Mullen said.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said these important works stretched along 15 kilometres, between the Cunningham Highway interchange in Yamanto, and Augusta Parkway Interchange in Springfield Central.

"The new treatment is ultimately going to save lives and reduce the trauma caused from crashes,” Ms Howard said.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said works included installing wide centre line treatments with audio tactile lines, removing redundant line marking and installing new signs.

"I would like to thank motorists and the community for their patience during these works,” Ms Miller said.