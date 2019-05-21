Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The highway, between Yamanto and Springfield, will be given a wide line treatment.
The highway, between Yamanto and Springfield, will be given a wide line treatment. Rob Williams
Politics

Wide line treatment for busy highway to improve safety

Navarone Farrell
by
21st May 2019 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WIDE centre lines have been installed on the Centenary Highway between Yamanto and Springfield Central in a boost for motorist safety.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the $893,000 project would improve safety for up to 10,500 motorists who travelled through this section of the Centenary Highway daily.

"These treatments provide additional separation between vehicles travelling in opposite directions, reducing the potential for head-on crashes,” Mr Madden said.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the works were part of the State Government's $1.92 billion, four-year road safety infrastructure program.

"It also adds to the $1.014 billion being delivered by the government in 2018/19 for infrastructure across Ipswich,” Ms Mullen said.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said these important works stretched along 15 kilometres, between the Cunningham Highway interchange in Yamanto, and Augusta Parkway Interchange in Springfield Central.

"The new treatment is ultimately going to save lives and reduce the trauma caused from crashes,” Ms Howard said.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said works included installing wide centre line treatments with audio tactile lines, removing redundant line marking and installing new signs.

"I would like to thank motorists and the community for their patience during these works,” Ms Miller said.

labor roads state government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Taxi driver not fooled by desperate 'low act'

    premium_icon Taxi driver not fooled by desperate 'low act'

    Crime AFTER being busted with a wad of fake $50 notes by a vigilant taxi driver, Martin Rodgers told police he needed the money to buy dog food.

    Horse rescue group hit by brutal drought

    premium_icon Horse rescue group hit by brutal drought

    News Save a Horse need to raise $300,000 by the end of May

    Two from two for Ipswich's best burger joint

    premium_icon Two from two for Ipswich's best burger joint

    Food & Entertainment Even out-of-towners were impressed

    Popular Top of Town store to set for major milestone

    premium_icon Popular Top of Town store to set for major milestone

    Business The business still remains the go-to for many locals