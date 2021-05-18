Wide Bay handles conditions better against Lockyer/Ipswich

Mike Nowlan

PLAYERS going to the Great Barrier Reef Games in Cairns had a big impact in the latest round of veteran’s cricket matches.

That included Lockyer/Ipswich’s latest over 60s Division 1 game against Wide Bay played at Gympie.

In a match where both sides were impacted by a shortage of players, Wide Bay handled the conditions better.

The home side overhauled Lockyer/Ipswich’s 8/132 with three overs and five wickets to spare.

Losing the toss and being sent in made the task for the visitors even more difficult, with a heavy dew on the ground and a soft pitch.

However, Andrew Walsh and Geoff Frieberg got the side off to a great start with 61 for the first wicket.

Unfortunately, from there the score dropped to 8/108, before David Lyons made a valuable 24 not out to boost the total to 132 off 45 overs.

Man of the match Keith Christiansen

For Wide Bay, Keith Christiansen had an immediate impact on the game when he came on to bowl, dismissing three top order batsmen cheaply. He finished with 4/17.

Lockyer/Ipswich skipper Graham Bichel said that it was disappointing to get a good start and not have the batsmen apply themselves to the conditions to build the total. Even another 20 runs could have changed the game completely.

Wide Bay also found runs hard to come by in the first session with Glen Gotting claiming an early wicket. Col Taylor chipped in with two wickets to make Wide Bay three for 48, before the innings defining partnership between Christiansen and Pat Logue took the game away from the visitors.

Christiansen was man of the match for Wide Bay with his all-round performance.

Andrew Walsh was Lockyer/Ipswich’s man of the match.